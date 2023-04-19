Four of Arsenal’s most iconic football matches ever

Which are Arsenal’s most legendary football matches?

Arsenal is one of the fan-favorite football clubs in England and one of the most successful names in football. The team has won numerous trophies over the years, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it has tons of fans, and many people also want to bet on it.

Since Arsenal is one of the best in England, the team was a part in many legendary matches over the years. Some of them are more popular than others, but in this article, we will try to focus on those that stand out. With that said, here are the games that every Arsenal fan should keep an eye on.

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Chelsea on May 4, 2002

Even though this football match took place more than 21 years ago, it is something that Arsenal fans will remember. This was one of the best seasons for the club in a while because it secured a double. One of the most important victories at the time was against Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

This clash occurred on May 4, 2022 and ended well for The Gunners. Ray Parlour was the first to score around 70 minutes after the start, but Freddie Ljungberg quickly doubled Arsenal’s result just a few minutes later. As expected, this was enough for the team to defeat its rival and win one of the most prestigious trophies in England.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United on May 21, 2005

Up next, we have a match against none other than Manchester United, one of Arsenal’s arch-nemesis. The matches between these 2 world-class football clubs are always a joy to watch, but the one on May 21, 2005, will go down in history.

Although the odds were against him, and The Red Devils played really well on that day for the FA Cup final, Scholes failed to score his penalty in the penalty shootout. This gave Arsenal the needed motivation, and the team won its first trophy in several years.

Arsenal’s victory against Real Madrid on February 21, 2006

Real Madrid and Arsenal have met several times over the years. As you can imagine, the battles between them have always been incredibly fun to watch, but one definitely stands out, and it took place on February 21, 2006.

Following the draw at Highbury, Arsenal had to play against Real Madrid at Bernabeu in the first knock-out phase of the Champions League. Prior to this match, no English club had ever defeated Los Blancos there and progressed to the next round of this event. However, thanks to Thierry Henry, one of the best strikers of all time, Arsenal won and eliminated their opponents from the tournament.

Arsenal’s 5 goals against Inter in 2003

Another match that all Arsenal fans will remember was the epic clash between them and Inter Millan on November 25, 2003. Back then, Inter was one of the best football clubs in the world and had amazing players. In fact, the Italian powerhouse defeated Arsenal earlier this year, so Henry and the rest were eager to take revenge.

Arsenal had to win this match to advance to the next stage of the Champions League, but it had a mountain to climb because it had to play against Inter at San Siro. Even though the odds were against the team from London, Arsenal ripped through its opponents and won with ease with a scoreline of 1-5 to the Arsenal.