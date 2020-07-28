Four other teams are battling with Arsenal for Brazilian ace – his agent reveals

Arsenal is competing with four other teams for the signature of soon to be Chelsea free agent, Willian.

The Brazilian will be a free agent after the FA Cup final as he continues to struggle to agree on a new deal with the Blues.

The Blues still want to keep him, but he has interest from other teams in England and outside the country.

Arsenal has been in the mix to sign him this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add some more quality to his team.

To some fans, the Spaniard has made Arsenal a better team, however, he knows that he will need top quality players to build on what he has already started.

Willian’s agent was speaking to Talk Sport recently, and he revealed that the Brazilian hasn’t made a decision on his future yet before adding that he has five offers to choose from at the moment.

He told talkSPORT: “I don’t think he’s done a U-turn or any kind of turn, he’s always been very much the same mode.

“We had big offers – one from MLS which required him to move on July 1 – but he’s always wanted to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished he would decide.

“He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, an offer from an MLS club, and two other offers from Europe.

“He is going to make his decision after the last game of the season.”