Four player sales that could help Arsenal fund new signings

This is an important summer for Arsenal after another failed attempt to play in the Champions League.

They have missed out on Europe’s top club competition since 2017 and remain one of the most underperforming top six teams.

They have seen the likes of Leicester City and West Ham finish the season ahead of them on the Premier League table.

The Gunners will now look to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens this summer.

They have identified their transfer targets, but money is tight and they might have to sell some of their current options if they are serious about changing their squad.

One way the Gunners can raise funds to buy their targets is to sell some of their players.

Football London has listed some stars who they can cash in on to earn around £70m.

The report names Granit Xhaka as the first on the list as AS Roma continue to pursue the Swiss midfielder.

It also named Lucas Torreira who has failed to impress on loan at Atletico Madrid but wants to leave.

Matteo Guendouzi is also touted to leave Arsenal after returning from his loan spell in Germany with Hertha Berlin.

The Gunners could also cash in on Eddie Nketiah with the striker expected to leave ahead of entering the last year of his current deal at the Emirates.