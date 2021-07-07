Four players Arsenal can use in their bid to sign Aouar

Arsenal has returned to sign Houssem Aouar after a season in which they signed Thomas Partey.

They were keen to sign the Frenchman before the end of the last summer transfer window.

They failed to reach an agreement with Lyon and the midfielder remained with the French club for another season, while Arsenal landed Partey from Atletico Madrid.

He looks set to make the move to the Emirates finally as Arsenal has reportedly reopened talks over signing him.

The Gunners will hope to close out the signing soon considering that he has other suitors around Europe.

This means they would use every means possible and if money isn’t enough they could add a player as a makeweight in their offer.

The Express has named four players whom they could use to make the transfer happen.

Firstly, the report says Arsenal could send Reiss Nelson to the French club, a move that would help him play regularly as was the case when he was on loan at Hoffenheim before now.

Secondly, they could send Willian to the French club as the Brazilian has been underwhelming at the Emirates so far.

Thirdly, the Gunners could offer them Joe Willock who can serve as a direct replacement for the outgoing Frenchman.

As they struggle to agree on the transfer of Granit Xhaka with AS Roma, the report adds that they could use the Swiss midfielder as a makeweight in the move as well.