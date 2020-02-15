Four Players Arsenal could sign after missing out on Hakim Ziyech

Arsenal has options in the transfer market despite missing out on Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal just missed out on signing one of the most sought-after players in Europe for the past few months, Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan has agreed to join Chelsea next summer after the Blues beat Arsenal and other European sides to his signature.

After losing out on the midfielder here is the list of players I think that Arsenal can sign.

James Maddison

The Leicester City star has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the league this season and he would be a great addition to this Arsenal side.

He can create the goals that Ziyech would have provided for Arsenal and his young age makes him the perfect player for Arteta to groom.

Jack Grealish

Grealish is the other English attacking midfielder blazing the trail in the Premier League.

The midfielder has singlehandedly kept Aston Villa in with a chance of staying up this season and he is certainly set to leave Villa Park in the summer if the Villians get relegated.

Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto struggled at Liverpool, but he has developed into one of Europe’s best goal creators in Europe.

He has assisted 11 goals already this season and he keeps getting better at Lazio, he can comfortably replace Mesut Ozil.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this season and if he ends up at the Emirates it would be a major coup for the Gunners.

He has 13 goals and 13 assists for Borussia Dortmund already which makes him their top scorer and top assist maker too. His huge fee may price Arsenal out of the running though.

An article by Ime