Four Players Arsenal must not allow to leave this summer

This summer, Arteta is eager to reshape his squad. Besides making reasonable buys, the Spaniard is keen to let some players he feels have lost their importance in his project leave. These decisions, such as selling these four, could come back to haunt them in the future.

Kieran Tierney

The Scottish international lost favour at the Emirates. Oleksandr Zinchenko came in last summer and changed the dynamics of Arsenal’s left wing. The Ukrainian made the left-back his own, dictating Arsenal’s general play with his brilliant ability with the ball at his feet. Tierney failed to excel in that position whenever the former Manchester City man was unavailable, and many feel he ought to leave to save his career. If he joins a Premier League side, the Scottish international could help the side rise in the table.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Though there are clear hints that he is set to stay, he may depart. Considering Aston Villa has maintained an interest in his services, Unai Emery must have ideas on how to tap into the potential the Hale End graduate has. Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Smith Rowe may backfire if he flourishes upon his departure.

Reiss Nelson

There’s talk about him committing to a new deal, but before he signs between the dotted lines, there’s still a chance he could leave. Several clubs, like Brighton, expressed interest in his services. Arsenal may regret not giving him more opportunities to prove himself if they allow him to leave and he goes and flourishes away from the Emirates.

Folarin Balogun

With 21 goals in 37 games, Balogun has just announced himself as one of Europe’s finest strikers. Unfortunately, even with his good form, he’s still not guaranteed a starting spot on Arteta’s team. He will likely leave this summer to seek first-team football; the Gunners may be eager to sell him at a premium and use that money for further reinforcements. But in the end, if the USMNT striker continues his scoring form elsewhere, Arsenal may lament the decision to let him depart.

As the Gunners mould their dream team, the potential departure of these players could leave a lasting impact. Mikel Arteta and Edu Gasper must carefully evaluate their decisions to ensure they do not regret parting ways with these talented players.

Sam P

