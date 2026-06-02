Four players could be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer

Several Arsenal players are expected to leave the club during this transfer window as the Gunners look to refresh their squad and build on this season’s success.

Mikel Arteta has been in charge since 2019 and finally guided Arsenal to another major trophy, winning their first league title since 2004. The Gunners also came close to completing a historic double but fell short in the Champions League final against PSG.

Despite the disappointment in Europe, Arsenal are determined to come back stronger next season. However, not every member of the current squad is expected to be part of those plans.

Squad changes expected this summer

The club is prepared to make significant changes this summer, and a report from the Metro claims that at least four players could be sold as Arteta looks to strengthen key areas of his team.

While the Spaniard values all of these players, he reportedly believes upgrades can be found in their respective positions and is keen for the club to support him in reshaping the squad.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are expected to work closely with Arteta during the transfer window as they seek to maintain the momentum generated by an impressive campaign.

Four players linked with exits

According to the report, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White are among the players Arsenal could be willing to part with during this transfer window.

As members of a side that won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, all four are likely to attract interest from other clubs. Their experience and quality could make them appealing targets for teams looking to strengthen ahead of next season.

Arsenal will consider offers that reflect their value and could use the funds generated from any departures to bring in new additions ahead of next season.

The club remain focused on ensuring the squad is equipped to compete on multiple fronts, and any outgoing transfers would likely form part of a broader recruitment strategy designed to strengthen key positions. With expectations continuing to rise at the Emirates, the coming months could prove crucial as Arsenal shape their squad for another push for major honours.

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