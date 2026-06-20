Four players that Arsenal could sell this summer

There could be an exodus of players from Arsenal this summer, with Fichajes revealing that at least four of their stars are expected to leave the club.

The Gunners finally won the league title for the first time in two decades and also reached the Champions League final, where they were beaten by PSG.

There is little doubt that Arsenal are now considered one of the top teams in Europe, and they are determined to remain at the highest level, which could require further improvements to their squad during this transfer window.

Arsenal Planning Squad Changes

Arsenal intend to continue strengthening the team, and the report claims they are prepared to replace some current players as part of their ongoing rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

According to the report, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, and Christian Norgaard are all expected to leave the club this summer as Arsenal reshape the squad ahead of next season.

The Gunners are understood to be planning significant investment in new signings, and player sales could become an important part of raising the funds needed to complete those deals.

Departures Could Fund New Signings

The departure of academy graduates such as Nwaneri would also represent pure profit for Arsenal, which could provide the club with additional financial flexibility in the transfer market.

However, Arsenal are unlikely to wait for outgoing transfers before making moves for their priority targets because delaying negotiations could allow rival clubs to secure those players first.

The club are expected to act quickly in the market as they attempt to maintain momentum following a highly successful campaign domestically and in Europe.

It will be interesting to see how much Arsenal can generate through player sales once the transfer window becomes more active, especially given the level of interest several members of the squad could attract from clubs across Europe.

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