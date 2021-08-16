Four possible Bellerin replacements revealed after he decides to leave

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for much of this summer.

The Spaniard appears to have made a final decision to leave the Emirates after 10 seasons at the club.

He had joined them as a teenage star from Barcelona in 2011 and has remained on their books since then.

He was their main right back from 2014 until last season when he lost his place in the team.

Mikel Arteta is open to cashing in on him in this transfer window so that he can also fund moves for his own targets.

The Athletic has just revealed that Bellerin remains keen to leave the Emirates this summer.

If Arsenal eventually cashes in on him, they will be smart to sign a replacement and The Express has listed some players on the Gunners’ radar.

The report says Arsenal remains keen to sign Max Aarons from Norwich who they have been linked with since 2019.

Emerson Royal is another player that they want to sign and the competition with Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto at Barcelona might force him to leave.

The Gunners are also interested in Dest, who could leave if he loses the battle for the first choice right-back spot at Barca.

Kieran Trippier is the other player Arsenal might move for to replace Bellerin with the Atletico Madrid star keen to return to England where he previously played for Tottenham and Burnley.