Four possible Bellerin replacements revealed after he decides to leave

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for much of this summer.
The Spaniard appears to have made a final decision to leave the Emirates after 10 seasons at the club.
He had joined them as a teenage star from Barcelona in 2011 and has remained on their books since then.
He was their main right back from 2014 until last season when he lost his place in the team.
Mikel Arteta is open to cashing in on him in this transfer window so that he can also fund moves for his own targets.
The Athletic has just revealed that Bellerin remains keen to leave the Emirates this summer.
If Arsenal eventually cashes in on him, they will be smart to sign a replacement and The Express has listed some players on the Gunners’ radar.
The report says Arsenal remains keen to sign Max Aarons from Norwich who they have been linked with since 2019.
Emerson Royal is another player that they want to sign and the competition with Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto at Barcelona might force him to leave.
The Gunners are also interested in Dest, who could leave if he loses the battle for the first choice right-back spot at Barca.
Kieran Trippier is the other player Arsenal might move for to replace Bellerin with the Atletico Madrid star keen to return to England where he previously played for Tottenham and Burnley.
Don’t think HB will leave this window. And tbh we should focus on the CM slot. An aerially dominant striker quick on his feet would be a good addition too. What happened on Onoachu? Is he still interested to join us? About the targets, I don’t think fans will like Trippier, although it would be funny to have two KTs, lol. Based on the player competencies that we have witnessed, we should switch to a 3 back system, with KT and Tavares as the two wingbacks along with two mobile CMs. Ideally, it should be our ‘star’ midfielder TP, but he is out again for the nth time so we need to focus on a starting calibre CM to partner Granit. Mo and Sambi being the two backups at the moment and MA returning to his FA Cup-winning strategy. The only drawback this type of strategy has is that it leaves out ESR as a conventional CAM, but he might play as a CM.
Also I think all other alternatives are unrealistic this late in the window.
To me Rb is our priority not some CM
The Arsenal board is 100% sure they will sack Arteta very soon and the bookies have already placed him atop the list of managers to first get fired. The more the spending on Arteta, the more changes a new manager (looking likely to be Conte) will need to make. Bellerin really needs to leave thoigh
You could earn a fortune with your knowledge of exactly what the board have 100% decided on drg. Maybe you should tell the board so that they know.
HB was a hot player for Arsenal until a setback from a long spell injury. Arsenal needs to treat HB with some respect and appreciation. Now it looks like money is required in any way Arsenal can get it. A great investment and value for money could be a replacement with a dark horse ( fairly unknown) player by USA International CB Miles Robinson. For the stats, Height, and Positive attitude. Plays for Altanta United. USA
Talk of his seemingly eminent departure scares me, as the last time we engaged in such discussions, involving another bang average, that individual ended up with an extension, a sizeable raise and an armband to boot…based on the Arsenal business model, of shittiest return per dollar invested, Bellerin could be here for many years to come, maybe even manager one day, fingers-crossed
I don’t think the issue is him wanting to leave, it’s more that nobody wants to buy him. I still think Soares could be good at RB. After all he spent most of his time playing LB (Out of position) so far and hadn’t had much of a chance in his actual position. Also Tavares looked decent when he came on for Chambers against Brentford, although he’s supposed to be a LB. Either way, RB doesn’t seem like a priority to me, even if Bellerin leaves.
Men, if chambers is our first choice than rb IS our TOP prioriy…we are si predictible un attack and thats because we attack only from one side….a top rb could help us a Lot…not even a Big name like hakimi but an energetic and fast rb with decent Def and cross skills could do the job. Chambers to me is 1 men down
Luke Ayling 🙂
Been hearing he’s leaving for the past 8 weeks, better hurry up as there’s only 2 weeks left and then if he does somehow find a club who wants him we’ve then got to scramble around for a replacement, all the while we’re preparing for the next 2 big games, hardly ideal preparation is it….