Four quality defensive midfielders that would do a great job for Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with several players this season and everyone has their fingers crossed as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad in the next transfer window.

A recent report claims that the Spaniard would prioritise signing a new defensive midfielder in the summer as he looks to provide cover for his defence as well as to help Mesut Ozil thrive again, here are some defensive midfielders that I believe can do that job.

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is one of the most sought after midfielders in the world at the moment and if Arsenal can beat all his suitors to his signature, it would be a steal.

The Swiss midfielder has been the driving force for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and his box to box performances is exactly what Arsenal needs now.

Market value: £45 million

Igor Zubeldia

Igor is one of the most underrated midfielders and despite being just 23, he has become a mainstay in the current Real Sociedad team and has made 31 appearances for them this season.

Cool under pressure and able to dispossess any opponent Mikel Arteta might just want to bring him to the Emirates.

Market value: £30 million

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Leicester City and the Nigerian is destined for the very top.

Arsenal would have to spend a decent amount to buy him but the Gunners can be assured that they are getting a player that could transform their team.

Market value:£45 million



Lucas Tousart

Since winning the European Under 19 Championship with France and breaking into the Lyon first team, Tousart has continued to develop his game.

This season has been a spectacular one for him on a personal note and he has shone in the French Ligue 1 and the Champions League as well.

He has played 39 games already this campaign and has agreed to join Hertha Berlin after this season, but Arsenal can steal him from his new team before he even plays for them.

Market value: £20 million

Player valuations from Transfermarkt

An article from Jacob B