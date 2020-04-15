Four rarely mentioned playing positions at Arsenal in need of an overhaul

Players are constantly being linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the transfer window.

The Gunners are preparing for one of their most important summer transfer windows in a while, with several players expected to come in and other expected to depart.

However, it is worth noting that the majority of the players being linked with a move to the Emirates are either central defenders or attackers.

Those are not the only positions at Arsenal that need overhauling.

Attacking midfield

We have been linked with the likes of Philippe Coutinho in recent weeks and this is an area that definitely needs fresh blood, Arsenal have hardly been that creative, in fact, I would suggest that Mikel Arteta could do with at least two new attacking midfielders.

Left-wing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predominantly played on our left-wing. We are on the verge of losing him, that would leave only Bukayo Saka as a left-winger at the club.

I feel Arsenal needs another left-winger so that even if Aubameyang stays he can play in his favoured centre forward position.

Right-back

Hector Bellerin is at a stage where I think that we need to cash in on him before it gets too late.

The Spaniard is now injury-prone and he isn’t getting any younger. Cedric Soares is our other right back, but if we want to compete with the top sides next season, we need to buy another top right back.

Goalkeeper

I wonder if it is because Bernd Leno is in fine form that Arsenal isn’t thinking about buying another solid backup keeper.

Look at how Liverpool suffered a terrible exit from the Champions League when Adrian replaced the injured Allisson in goal.

That is what happens when you don’t have a good goalkeeper as your second choice.

An article from Ime