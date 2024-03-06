Four reasons why Arsenal are certain to progress past Porto in the Champions League

Arsenal is scheduled to face Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. After losing the first leg 1-0, there are several compelling reasons to believe Arsenal will win this second leg.
1. Arsenal’s current form and momentum
One of the primary reasons Arsenal should be favored to defeat Porto is their recent form and momentum leading up to the game. Aside from that 1-0 surprise loss to FC Porto, Arsenal have dominantly won their last seven games since the mid-season break, scoring 31 goals.
Arsenal finished first in the UEFA Champions League group stage, thanks to excellent performances against Lens, PSV Eindhoven, and Sevilla. The Gunners demonstrated their attacking brilliance, defensive stability, and tactical intelligence in these games, laying the framework for a successful campaign in the knockout stages.
2. Squad Depth and Quality.
Another strong reason why Arsenal are expected to defeat Porto is the breadth and quality of their team. With the players they have, and players like Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira returning from injury, Arsenal will be in a better position when FC Porto visits.
3. Tactical acumen and adaptability
Arteta is likely to develop a game plan that takes advantage of Arsenal’s strengths while exposing Porto’s shortcomings. The Spaniards’ attention to detail, rigorous planning, and in-game tweaks may offer Arsenal a tactical advantage over their Portuguese opponents.
And they now have to cope with a two-man tried-and-true midfield pivot and two pressing monsters in attack in addition to the inverted fullback.
4. Home advantage at the Emirates Stadium.
The final reason Arsenal is expected to defeat Porto is the home advantage they will have at the Emirates Stadium. Playing on familiar ground in front of their devoted fans gives Arsenal an extra dose of inspiration, energy, and confidence as they face Porto.
Gooners anticipate the squad to get to the quarterfinals, and for the reasons stated above, I believe they will; do you agree?
In reality, you have only stated one reason; the home ground advantage. All of your other reasons can be falsified, given that we already lost to Porto while those reasons were still in effect.
I, like other Arsenal fans, expect a win. But putting up a bunch of easily falsifiable reasons will not be the ‘reason’ we win
I wouldn’t even count home advantage either.
We’ve been knocked out of Europe on all three occassions under MA with the second leg at home.
Porto are seasoned CL campaigners, they just demolished Benfica 5-0, and Arsenal are terrible in Europe, so I think we’ve got a tough task in beating them.
Your first point about momentum.
I think before are 1-0 loss to Porto we had scored 15 goals in 3 matches and 18 goals in 4 matches, so we had momentum going into the Porto match and again we lost 1-0. I think CL is a different animal to PL
We lost to Porto so it’s not impossible for us to not progress.
I have a strong feeling that we will win and progress
Arsenal will win because we have the bit between our teeth.
Surely we will start with a very attacking formation, something like a 3 1 3 3, where we are expected to camp in the Portuguese half.
One nil is a very slender lead to defend, but Arsenal would be thinking of attack attack attack, just can’t see anything but the entire kitchen sink thrown at the visitors by the league highest scoring outfit.
We were beaten by Porto because of their very questionable tactics, how they continuously conned the referee, and the way they disrupted play throughout.
They won’t get away with that again (at least they shouldn’t).
…and because they scored and we didn’t😜
For sure Arsenal will win and progress 💯,,,,,3-1 not bad🙏🙏🙏