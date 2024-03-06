Four reasons why Arsenal are certain to progress past Porto in the Champions League

Arsenal is scheduled to face Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. After losing the first leg 1-0, there are several compelling reasons to believe Arsenal will win this second leg.

1. Arsenal’s current form and momentum

One of the primary reasons Arsenal should be favored to defeat Porto is their recent form and momentum leading up to the game. Aside from that 1-0 surprise loss to FC Porto, Arsenal have dominantly won their last seven games since the mid-season break, scoring 31 goals.

Arsenal finished first in the UEFA Champions League group stage, thanks to excellent performances against Lens, PSV Eindhoven, and Sevilla. The Gunners demonstrated their attacking brilliance, defensive stability, and tactical intelligence in these games, laying the framework for a successful campaign in the knockout stages.

2. Squad Depth and Quality.

Another strong reason why Arsenal are expected to defeat Porto is the breadth and quality of their team. With the players they have, and players like Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira returning from injury, Arsenal will be in a better position when FC Porto visits.

3. Tactical acumen and adaptability

Arteta is likely to develop a game plan that takes advantage of Arsenal’s strengths while exposing Porto’s shortcomings. The Spaniards’ attention to detail, rigorous planning, and in-game tweaks may offer Arsenal a tactical advantage over their Portuguese opponents.

And they now have to cope with a two-man tried-and-true midfield pivot and two pressing monsters in attack in addition to the inverted fullback.

4. Home advantage at the Emirates Stadium.

The final reason Arsenal is expected to defeat Porto is the home advantage they will have at the Emirates Stadium. Playing on familiar ground in front of their devoted fans gives Arsenal an extra dose of inspiration, energy, and confidence as they face Porto.

Gooners anticipate the squad to get to the quarterfinals, and for the reasons stated above, I believe they will; do you agree?

Sam P

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…