Four reasons why Arsenal were unable to beat Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal’s dream of cup glory to possibly accompany their Premier League glory is over after Sporting Lisbon knocked them out of the Europa League through penalties. There are many reasons why Arsenal were unable to go past Sporting; here are mine (tell us yours in the comments section):
1 Underrating Sporting Lisbon
You and I can agree that it wasn’t the strongest line-up Arteta would have played if he wanted to kill off the tie from minute one. How does an Arsenal midfield without either Odegaard or Partey work? For how influential the two are, you can’t just take them all out and expect the midfield to click. Even Saka not starting was a questionable call when he is literally the oxygen in Arsenal’s right wing.
2. Starting a weak team
Arsenal have been fielding a regular starting eleven (other than the tweak of who plays as the striker) in the Premier League, and it has gotten them results. In the earlier stages of a cup competition, it is understandable to give some players minutes, but in the knockout stages, play your strongest eleven or give your opponent all the leverage to beat you. Nelson, Jorginho, and Vieira are good players, but they should have been introduced as substitutes after the main stars had turned the tie in Arsenal’s favor. Then again, if it was a game of giving people minutes to rest others for Crystal Palace, why didn’t Turner start?
3 Starting worn-out or not-so-fit players
If I were Arteta, I would have rested Martinelli and gambled with a Jesus-Trossard forward line. Martinelli seems to have regained his form in recent weeks, but he should have been rested. Starting with Trossard and then subbing him off for Emile Smith-Rowe could have brought another dynamic to Arsenal’s attack against Sporting. Anyway, was Jesus ready to start in such a tough match? What if he was introduced as a sub and then given a chance to start against Palace?
4. Injuries
Tomiyasu and William Saliba’s injuries must have disrupted Arsenal’s game plan. When going to a game, a coach usually has his ultimate game plan for a particular game. The players that he selects in his starting line-up usually have internalized this plan, thus taking one or two out abruptly disrupts the game plan.
The damage is however done, and all focus for Arteta and his boys now shifts to the Premier League. I hope they are strong enough to see this through.
Darren N
I think Arteta, Edu and the coaches would like to keep the team’s harmony, by letting our squad-rotation players play in EL
The plan could also make our key players fresh for the upcoming EPL game. Unfortunately, Sporting scored a wonderful goal and our players couldn’t maximize their chances
is didn’t watch the match, just the highlights. But I did see the lineup and I had a few comments even before getting to know the result:
1. Arteta was right not to start Saka.
2. Turner should have started this match. It’s about rotation
3. Tierney should have started instead of Zinchenko
4. Jesus should not have started. He should be considered to start after the international break
Whilst we went out last night I felt we really lost it last week in Portugal
Inept defending and finishing last week.
We all hate losing and most if us had one eye on possibly winning the cup.
Not to be this year.
If the team and manager learn by there mistakes on what went wrong tactically from going out the cup which they have done from the league this year then I beleive we have every chance of having a good run in the champions league next season.
Veria is getting pelters at the mo from some people but again he is technically very good but lacks the muscle to back it up.
Next season he will be 1 season wiser and stronger
Our Bench compared to past seasons is not quite there but a heck of a lot stronger and more experienced then past season
Stay positive people
Take a step back and can any one last remember when we were top in mid March with a 5 point cushion
We are now entering the business end and we all need to stand strong behind the team to get them over the line