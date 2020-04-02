Four reasons why Arsenal should be happy about the restart of the Premier League season

The Premier League is set to be restarted in the next few months as teams look to avoid the complications of an abandoned season.

Arsenal remains in the hunt for a place in Europe next season, but I believe that we should be happy for the season to be restarted and concluded, here are my reasons:

Fewer complications from the season being made null and void

Some people have called for this season to be abandoned entirely, but I believe that is fundamentally wrong.

If this season is abandoned there would be lawsuits and countersuits which could lead to the next season to be put on hold due to court cases.

Returning to play and finishing this season would be perfect as every team would know they have earned their positions.

Another chance to get into the top five

With players now resting, some teams would struggle to get their players quickly up to speed when the season resumes and I believe that would give Arsenal another chance to make the top five.

If we return in better shape, then we can beat the teams ahead of us to finish the season well.

Players returning from injury

This break would have helped our injured players return from their respective injuries. With the likes of Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin out with injuries before the break, a return would see us get them back and that could help us finish the season strongly.

More room for manoeuvre in the transfer window

The financial impact of the coronavirus is huge and I think we can be one of the beneficiaries.

Arsenal is targeting a number of players and I think when the season resumes and the transfer window is reopened, we can land some of our targets for low fees.

That would mean a small budget could still go a long way for us and I am excited to see the players that we can sign cheaply.