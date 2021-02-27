Four reasons why Arteta must be given more time

Why Arteta needs more time by ThirdManJW
One can understand some of the criticism currently aimed at Arteta, given our struggles this season, but it’s increasingly frustrating to see some calling for his head, because any context is being ignored. For those fans, there seems to be no acceptance of the absolute shambles that Arteta inherited, no acceptance of just how tough the Premier League is, and no acceptance of the progress we have actually made, and that progress takes time.
Even this season, where the results have not been great, we have still seen progress. We are gradually improving in attack, albeit slowly, whilst retaining our defensive solidity. Arteta is still too cautious, but he is not that far off finding that perfect balance between defense and attack. There has also been fantastic off-the-field the progress as well, in regards to the cultural problems at Arsenal. There seems to actually be a plan, and who would have thought we would ditch so much deadwood in just one month, as we saw in January. It was the most forward-thinking transfer window I have possibly ever seen at Arsenal.
I have huge respect for Arteta because he could have taken the easy route, of working with what he had, within the environment he inherited, but he put his head on the chopping block by tackling the deep routed problems at Arsenal, e.g. player power,… which meant upsetting some people, including our biggest name: Ozil. Although Emery overachieved in his first season in regards to the results, it was hard to see any progress being made, because he didn’t really deal with these issues. That’s why it all fell apart quickly in his second season.
By dealing with our longstanding cultural problems, along with the board, Arteta is building a foundation for our club to build on. It’s all too easy to take a short-term approach by looking at the league table and being angry, but this short-term pain is for long-term gains. If he left us tomorrow, he will have left us in far better position, even if the league doesn’t show this. This progress shouldn’t be underestimated, because it would give any new manager a better chance of success.
When I talk about context, fans need to realize four things:
1 – It takes time to build something
Pep, and Klopp are perfect examples. Both hugely successful at their respective clubs, but not straight away. Pep inherited the best squad in the league, and spent an obscene amount of money in his first season. Yet despite those massive advantages, he won nothing, and finished 3rd, a whopping 15pts off the top. City were actually very poor in his first season. It wasn’t until his second season where he started to deliver. Klopp took almost 4 years to win something, and even 2.5/3 years into his reign, a lot of Liverpool fans were still unimpressed with him.
Spurs have been going backwards under Mourinho, Lampard spent a crazy amount at Chelsea and they were starting to regress, and it’s only now, two years later, that Solskjaer’s United are showing a little progression. Not all of have been successful, success has taken some of them a while, especially Klopp, and one also has to remember that Klopp, Mourinho, and Pep, had tons of experience coming into their respective clubs.
In this article I am only referencing the big 6, plus Ancelotti because of his vast experience, but time is needed for almost any manager at any level.
2 – Remember what Arteta inherited
I honestly cannot think of another manager in recent history, certainly at a big club, that has inherited a tougher situation than Arteta. Not only was the club in an absolute mess on Arteta’s arrival, we had huge cultural problems that had been woven into the fabric of the club for over a decade. Our worst squad in over 35 years, player power, clueless at defending, and many other issues. When Wenger left, 2018, it obvious it would take at least 3 years just getting to grips with the squad, given the ridiculous contracts that had been handed out. That has been the case, and that was just one problem of so many. Even when inheriting a good situation, it can take a manager a while to become successful, so is it not logical that given the state Arsenal were in, it would take longer?
3 – Just how tough the league is, especially this season
There is also not enough appreciation of just how tough the EPL is. Barring the Championship, it’s the most competitive league in the world. And this season, Arteta’s first full season as a manager, it’s tougher than ever. Yes, we should be doing better, but probably not as much as some are thinking, given the struggles of far more experienced, and better managers, working with better players. Mourinho’s Spurs are down in 9th, with 8 defeats, and only 2pts ahead of us. Current EPL champions Liverpool are only in 6th, 6pts ahead of us, with 7 defeats, losing their last 4 home league games. Chelsea was really starting to struggle under Lampard before sacking him, despite spending insane amounts of money on their squad. Ancelotti has 8 league defeats to his name this season. So, there are far more experienced managers, in far easier jobs, that are also struggling.
4 – Progress has been made
Emery’s second season was a disaster from a results and performance perspective, and as I have already mentioned, there was no progress being made in dealing with the club’s deep-rooted problems. Not all of his fault to be fair. Gazidis brought him in, not the new board, and that would explain why Emery wasn’t properly backed. Whereas Arteta has been sorting out our long-standing problems, and although things don’t look good in the league at the moment, solid progress has been made. We don’t get spanked against quality opposition anymore. In fact, Arteta has an excellent record against the top 6 so far. Consistently the best defending we have seen at Arsenal for well over a decade. Arteta has got us winning trophies again. He has tackled player power, and is playing a vital role in changing the dreadful culture and mindset at Arsenal.
Of course, Arteta has made mistakes, the Saliba situation being the worst of them, but find me a manager who doesn’t make mistakes! Overall, there are more pros than cons so far, but ultimately, and whatever the situation, at some point a manager needs to be judged on results. For me, I would wait until the end of the season before making a real judgement on Arteta, but would happily give him a chance next season as well, considering a lot of manager’s need two full seasons to really start making headway.
Statistical information on why managers need time
Klopp – 5yrs 4mths
games – 302
First trophy – 3ys 8mths
Took around 2.5/3 years to win over the fanbase, and for real progression to be made
Pep – 4yrs 7mths
games – 272
First trophy 1yr 7mths
Impossible not be a success given what he inherited, and money spent, but had to wait until his second season
Solskjaer – 2yrs 2mths
games – 129
First trophy – None
Even the start of this season was dreadful, but he has bounced back, and Utd seem to finally be pushing on a little, although yet to win anything
Mourinho – 1yr 3mths
games – 76
First trophy – None
Started this season well, but have really regressed of late (thankfully!)
Arteta – 1yr 2mths
games – 66
First trophy – 7mths
A lot of good work has been done with our cultural problems, and defense, trophies won, but have we improved in the league?
I haven’t mentioned Chelsea, as Tuchel has only just arrived, but Lampard spent a lot, and Chelsea were regressing in his second season at the club.
ThirdManJW
Only the league table matters and that shows regression.
You speak of Emery having a disaster 2nd season while not being back by board. Well, Arteta has us in a worse position and is being back.
Take your Arteta fan boy glasses off and see it for what it is.
He won’t. He is worse than any fanboy can be. If Emery 2nd season is a disaster Arteta 2nd season is apocalypse with zombies and all.
Don’t talk total immature b-locks, what the hell is wrong with people on this site, “ I want it now !,” attitude to life. MA is a new manager but not new to football so I think he knows what he’s doing or trying to accomplish. Im personally happy to grow a team a culture of youth untapped talent just like Ajax, Monaco a few years ago. But this is not done in a year or two. There has been a lot cleaning up behind scenes which is not tangible. So don’t give me all that “fan boy” sh-t . Every manager was new once, klopp, Ferguson, pep, some are lucky to go straight into dominant teams
And don’t need to change that much that quick, some take years and many clubs to become successful.
There is progress defensively, midfield looks more accomplished
The attack is where we are struggling, because in my opinion they are not running into space, they come short to receive the ball, so fking annoying.
Rant over…
“Progress we’ve made”? There’s no progress that we’ve made. It’s a backward step. After 25 games, we are 25 points behind the log leaders. Is this progress? Arsenal used to compete with the big clubs, and we’ll be lucky to finish 10th on the log. Arteta should just build his career from lower division clubs. He has done more damage than good
THJW- if ever an article was written to self-indulge and appease the Arteta “Fanboys” then this is it.
With Foxy sure to lick you all over for what you have written, he would do very well to remember how he attempted to discredit HH for all the reasons you have included in your article.
And PAL, it’s not often I don’t finish reading the full article posted, but I gave up before even hitting half wat with this.
Just a couple of points- Klopp took over a Liverpool squad in a far worst off state in terms of quality than Arteta did.
And Emery “overachieved” in his first season?
I have finally convinced myself that the vast majority of Arsenal supporters who feel Arteta is doing a decent job at this time have set themselves a very low bar of what actually measures success at a supposed top Football Club
Don’t forget Emery got us to within 1poi t of 4th place and an EL final ,thought I would get that in there before some else does
Klopp had the luck of selling off an asset for a huge amount to rebuild. We have f all to sell off for profit due the past dealing and contract situation. So i say we are in a worst situation. Fact!
Strange how I once wrote about Arteta needing time like Klopp and I remember you laughing and saying am I really comparing the 2 ,low and behold you are now doing just that 😂😂
Funny old world .
Good article. Although i’m not loving our style of play as much as when wenger was in charge its definitely better than emery’s arsenal which was painful to watch . But i think a lot is down to no fans in the stadium and only when they return is it fair to judge arteta
Absolute rubbish usually managers are judged by results but we have a owner who simply doesn’t care and has no ambition to get Arsenal back among the elite this is the only reason Arteta has survived the sack he has the worse results of any Arsenal manager and has not taken the club forward at all he still doesn’t even know his best team after a year in charge only decent thing hes done is give the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe there opportunities which they have taken but don’t expect them to hang around at Arsenal when not challenging for prem league or even playing champions league football they will both move on to bigger and better things and good luck to them!
Pep has never built anything. He’s going to clubs with financial muscle. Arteta has inherited a team that was built with £100 million, the previous season. He’s still buying players, but the team is sinking further. Arteta lacks the basics of football management. The only thing that he’s done good is to sell Ozil. Arteta should just leave Arsenal
Sure, but he must show a progress by the end of this season. We could lose EL, but we must finish in top six
I think his job is safe though, as long as we finish in the top half of the table. Because we got hit a lot financially, due to the pandemic and our transfer mistakes
It might be a different case in December, if we still can’t enter top four
Owned by a crook managed by a novice stuffed with overpaid mediocrities….future looks bright!!!
Looking at the comments, It’s funny how if someone disagrees with the opinion of the article, it’s a bad article. But if they agree, it’s a fantastic article.
It’s normal, both Liverpool and man city fans were also hostile and inpatient with Klop and Pep respectively in their 1 and a half season and to be sincere, I want success too asap but looking at what is happening to the likes of Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and many more with better squad and managers, I have to conclude that patient is needed with Arteta as grasses are not greener on the other sides.
But we are arsenal and therefore entitled to walk to success.
On reflection Emery’s brilliant first season cost him his job.
After missing CL by one point and losing game 15 of the EL campaign the board became insanely greedy demanding a serious title challenge the next season despite the fact that Man City and Liverpool were light years ahead of the rest of the league. Then in the summer the board selected players while Emery did not get the players he wanted. So with an impossible brief Emery despite being a point off third after 8 games was sacked. Arteta had a disastrous first league season but was saved by covid because after the break in empty stadiums the season just died and the FA cup was won and so despite an 8th place finish EL was gained. This season despite a much stronger squad the results are no better despite some supporters seeing ‘progress ‘ in 10th position after 25 games. It’s true the league is tough but Emery got 5th with a weaker squad and the same cultural challenges. Yes we are not being hammered but not being in the CL and being humiliated by Bayern helps. Arteta unlike Emery has good English and has like a good politician been able to convince some fans that 11th place is a great achievement and that all losses can be put down to injuries bad luck and biased officiating. It all comes down to the EL. Win it and Arteta will be hailed as the Messiah despite the league position.
Failure to win the EL or make top 4 will mean there is no logical reason to retain Artetas services…
Yet I like others think Arteta’s will be kept in the job whatever happens this season
I have to agree with the writer of this article. Arteta inherited a mess and he is slowly cleaning it up. He also has us playing much more competitively against the big teams. He needs a few more transfer Windows to find the balance he wants in the team.
The only thing I don’t like that he has done is William. That was a poor decision but who knows if he made it or not.
Give Arteta time I believe he has what it takes.
Absolutely no more time for Arteta,he had enough.He’s just incompetent,he must go now.Enough is enough.Poor results on top of that “ sideways-backwards passing festival” is too much.I can tolerate the poor results,but I cannot tolerate the ugly,boring game we display day in,day out.Arteta out!
There isnt any excuse anywhere or from anyone that can explain why we are playing such negative anti football football and why we are sliding down the league. This club is being ruined by a novice who NOBODY knows what he is capable of good or bad, the problem is we at the moment are seeing bad and nothing to suggest its going to be different. His handling as of our young prospects and the older players is very worrying and gives me very little confidence he actually knows how to run a football club. Very sad and worrying times im afraid.