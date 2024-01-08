Four reasons why I believe Arsenal will struggle to win the title this season

Arsenal’s form has suffered, as they have only won one of their last five league games. Despite their strong start to the season, this threatens to derail any chances we had of winning the title. The Gunners dropped to fourth place after defeats to Fulham and West Ham. That being said, what could be the issue, and why is Arsenal struggling?

1. Opposing players ganging up on Saka

The persistent marking on Bukayo Saka by two or three players in matches has rendered him ineffective, despite the fact that he is Arsenal’s key man. It is now up to the manager to figure out how to use him because defenders will always mark him. It was suggested the other day that he try his hand at striking, which might be a great element of surprise. Other than that, he could also be played as a wingback (he can draw those marking him out of position and create spaces for teammates).

2. Martinelli’s form

The Brazilian was a key figure for the Gunners last season as they regained their competitive edge, but he hasn’t had the same influence this season. Martinelli’s playing style, like Saka’s, may have been cracked, in my opinion. Aside from being “found out,” there has been concern about his indecision in the final third. Arteta must evaluate what to do with Martinelli, as well as what can work for the left wing while Martinelli works to regain form.

3. Lack of a striker

In the last few games, the Gunners’ inability to be clinical has cost them dearly. Arsenal created numerous chances against Liverpool. Unfortunately, they were not converted. Anyone who watched that game would agree that Arsenal lacked a clinical striker. After being linked with many hitmen recently, they should look to sign one as soon as possible.

4. Tactical predictability

Arteta appears to use the same strategies in every game. Even when things aren’t going well, he doesn’t alter. He should now be able to change formation for every game, given the Gunners’ tactics have been predictable for quite some time. He needs to play with a tactical approach that exposes his opponents.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…