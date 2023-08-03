Four things Arsenal fans should expect in this coming 2023/24 season

Arsenal will be hoping for a great 2023–24 league season after their summer success and lessons learned from last season. As we look forward to next season, here are four things that could happen:

Arteta could bring the best out of Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz failed to live up to his promise at Stamford Bridge after excelling with Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal spending £65 million for his services implies that they believe he can match or even outperform his Bayer Leverkusen performance. Arteta has previously shown that he can bring out the best in underappreciated talents like Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Next season, Havertz might be his resurgence project.

Declan Rice May Need Time To Adjust To His New surroundings.

Even if Arsenal paid £105 million for the 24-year-old, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be a big hit right away. We must admit that the styles of West Ham and Arsenal are vastly different. Arsenal’s is quick, whereas West Ham’s is slow. Rice may have a sluggish start at the Emirates, and Gooners will need to be patient with him and not expect too much from him at first.

Timber to Establish Himself As A Cog In Arteta’s Project

Jurrien Timber could have the same impact on Arsenal’s game as William Saliba did last season. Timber, like Saliba, possesses technical ability, confidence with the ball at his feet, and versatility. He will undoubtedly become an important part of Arteta’s project. Though his move from Ajax to Arsenal has mostly gone under the radar, it could turn out to be one of the best summer deals.

Domestic Cup Domination

Arsenal should attempt to win it all next season. Last season, the fact that they were knocked out of cup competitions yet excelled in the league, showed that they did not put much effort into cup competitions. The Emirates faithful want Arteta and the players to win silverware and have something to show for their brilliance, like clinching the FA Community Shield, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup might be the perfect start to years of dominance.

Whether they win the cups or not, failing to win the league would be devastating to Arsenal after the massive investment in Arteta..

Sam P

