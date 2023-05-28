Four things Arsenal need to do to win the title next season

Mikel Arteta failed to win the Premier League in this excellent season. Pep Guardiola outwitted him, leading Manchester City to their third consecutive Premier League title.
The Arsenal manager will be planning how to win the Premier League next season by defeating Manchester City, or any other team brave enough to compete for the title next season.
Here are four reasons how Arsenal win the Premier League title next year, 20 years after the last Gunners came awat with the Gold Trophy.
1. Make tough decisions.
Much has been predicted about how this summer may pan out, and bold choices should be made. Letting Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, and Folarin Balogun leave may have to be made to make room for key deals. Losing stars like Balogun will be tough, but it must be done for the greater good.
2. Aim to reach 90 points.
Man City have raised the standards of the Premier League to the point that you need 90 points or more to clinch it. If they can’t beat City, the Gunners should aim to surpass the 90-point mark. Who knows? With such points, they may find themselves in a position where they decide their own fate in the title race.
3. Add quality and experience.
Some say Manchester City’s quality squad and experience won them the cup. These same people argue that Arsenal’s inexperience and lack of good options from the bench cost Arteta the title. Signing quality and experienced players is the only way for Arteta to inject much-needed quality and experience into his squad. A move for Ilkay Gundogan is a perfect example of such a move.
4. Secure the future of key stars
Besides adding quality players, the club must hold on to its top stars. Over the last few months, the club’s decision-makers have tied key players to new deals. We’ve seen Martinelli, Ramsdale, and Saka commit to new deals. They should continue getting other key stars like William Saliba to sign new deals.
Would those four things be enough to give us the title?
Daniel O
Agreed, but I’m not sure about the old Gundogan. Xhaka/ Partey/ Jorginho showed that experience is very important to lead the younger players and to win the games, but adding more midfielders could be insufficient to win EPL or UCL if we still don’t have a strong front-line pivot
Someone here observed that all UCL semi-finalists have that kind of target man and Man City would most likely become a treble winner this season after adding Haaland into their squad. Even the highly-decorated Conte always relies on a dominant CF, such as Vucinic, Costa, Lukaku and Kane
Jesus did it sometimes in the first half of this season, but his physicality seemed to wither after suffering from a bad injury. We’ve also been struggling to finish in top four after Giroud got benched for Lacazette and left us
“observed that all UCL semi-finalists have that kind of target man”
I don’t think it’s good to focus on what others have done – we could start following others and by the time we’ve caught up, the zeitgeist has changed (this seemed to happen when wenger took to believing Barcelona’s style was the future). Argentina didn’t have a target man to win the World Cup, and city didn’t have one to win the title last season (and I don’t believe they *needed* one this year – I do believe they could have done it another way).
We have something that basically works at arsenal, but we need to be more flexible tactically (which could involve adding a target man to the squad, I don’t deny it, but it’s not the only option) and tougher mentally in the crunch moments.
In my opinion, Argentina won because Alvarez was pressing like a mad man and they were lucky to have Martinez in penalty shootout. Whereas Man City could only win EPL and some minor competitions
Because they double mark Saka, he should be tactically made to consistently swap over flanks with Martinelli to confuse the opposition. Goddard should start very game as a false number 9 rather than a winger. Jesus should be used as a super sub for any of the 3 attacking players that are tired of not performing well. Three players Arsenal should buy are Kim Min-iae, Rice, Caicedo. With the sale of certain players and the return to form and from injuries of other players that would give us a winning team.
In previous script, Sorry about rubbish interfering spell checker. I did write Tossard but spell checker keeps changing this to gordard!
Seems like your spell checker is still playing tricks. I have Grammarly installed, which even corrects my grammar. Next, it will be an AI that writes my comments and trolls other commenters.
That Kim-Min-Jae looks the business doesn’t he!