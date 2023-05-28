Four things Arsenal need to do to win the title next season

Mikel Arteta failed to win the Premier League in this excellent season. Pep Guardiola outwitted him, leading Manchester City to their third consecutive Premier League title.

The Arsenal manager will be planning how to win the Premier League next season by defeating Manchester City, or any other team brave enough to compete for the title next season.

Here are four reasons how Arsenal win the Premier League title next year, 20 years after the last Gunners came awat with the Gold Trophy.

1. Make tough decisions.

Much has been predicted about how this summer may pan out, and bold choices should be made. Letting Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, and Folarin Balogun leave may have to be made to make room for key deals. Losing stars like Balogun will be tough, but it must be done for the greater good.

2. Aim to reach 90 points.

Man City have raised the standards of the Premier League to the point that you need 90 points or more to clinch it. If they can’t beat City, the Gunners should aim to surpass the 90-point mark. Who knows? With such points, they may find themselves in a position where they decide their own fate in the title race.

3. Add quality and experience.

Some say Manchester City’s quality squad and experience won them the cup. These same people argue that Arsenal’s inexperience and lack of good options from the bench cost Arteta the title. Signing quality and experienced players is the only way for Arteta to inject much-needed quality and experience into his squad. A move for Ilkay Gundogan is a perfect example of such a move.

4. Secure the future of key stars

Besides adding quality players, the club must hold on to its top stars. Over the last few months, the club’s decision-makers have tied key players to new deals. We’ve seen Martinelli, Ramsdale, and Saka commit to new deals. They should continue getting other key stars like William Saliba to sign new deals.

Would those four things be enough to give us the title?

