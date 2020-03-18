Four things that could happen this summer because of league suspension

The Premier League has now been suspended as the world tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus

The virus is spreading fast and looks set to do even more damage. Now that UEFA has announced the postponement of the Euros until next year, there is a high likelihood that this season will be finished no matter how long the lockdown lasts. Here are some things that may yet happen:

Transfer window delayed

The transfer window would have to be changed perhaps forever, the window is usually between June and August, but this outbreak would likely make the season run into June and that would mean that the transfer window would have to come later.

You simply can not have a situation where a team signs a player that then helps them avoid relegation or land a European spot, it would damage the integrity of the competition.

FA Cup played as a mini-tournament over 7-10 days

The FA Cup is one of several other cup competitions that would have to be played this season and the possibility of the competition going on, as usual, is very slim.

I think the FA would come up with a solution like a mini-tournament that would last up to ten days.

Financial fair play suspended for a year

This pandemic would have also affected the financial side of the game and I expect that the FFP would be suspended as the world recovers from more serious damage.

Arsenal should be able to spend even more money in the summer if FFP regulations are suspended for a year.

If played behind closed doors, football free to air and not via subscription

With the Governing bodies struggling with how the season would go on, there is a strong possibility of the season being finished behind closed doors.

If that happens, I foresee the remaining season played on TV and online free to air and fans won’t have to worry about subscriptions to watch the games, otherwise, it is an invite for fans to gather in pubs and outside the stadium.

Free to air football would keep fans at home.