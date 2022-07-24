Four observations from Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Chelsea this morning

Observations as Arsenal humble Chelsea – and is the puzzle finally coming together for Arsenal by Nonny
It was an electric performance from the Gunners last night as they completely outplayed Chelsea, here are few things WE LEARNED as Arsenal THUMP Chelsea 4-0 in Orlando’s Florida Cup final and as the upcoming season promises to be an exciting one.
1. Zinchenko earns standing ovation
Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal’s new £32million signing, was given a standing ovation from the Gunners end as he emerged for his warm-down at the end of an encouraging first 45 minutes in red and white.
The Ukrainian started at left back – in the continued absence of Kieran Tierney – in what looked close to Arteta’s first choice XI.
Zinchenko was rarely tested defensively, instead operating very high up the left flank. He played one delightful crossfield pass to Bukayo Saka and drew whooping cheers from the crowd with some neat feet.
The 25-year-old had an early chance to shoot, too, but took too long. A decent start, nevertheless.
2. Ramsdale teaches Mendy a Lesson in Ball distribution
It feels cruel to single out Edouard Mendy, who’s been such a massive influence since arriving at Chelsea. Last night, though, he did nothing to assuage concerns about one area of his game: distribution.
Or to put it less politely, Mendy’s kicking was calamitous. One early pass went straight into touch, another went straight to Granit Xhaka as the goalkeeper panicked inside his own area.
Later, his wayward kick handed Arsenal possession and from the turnover, Martin Odegaard doubled their lead. Another awful touch almost handed Gabriel Martinelli an open goal. It was all the more striking when compared to Aaron Ramsdale’s long-range passing.
3. Jesus keeps on firing
Don’t let Chelsea’s charitable defending detract from what was another impressive performance from Gabriel Jesus.
In this, something nearing a first proper test since arriving from Manchester City, he was electric once more. It wasn’t just his goal, which he took brilliantly – nonchalantly lifting the ball over Mendy to make it four from four during pre-season.
There was also a sumptuous turn on halfway which left Trevoh Chalobah looking rather silly, and a lovely flick into Martinelli shortly after. Safe to say Jesus outshone all of Chelsea’s forwards until he went down, and Arteta wasted no time sending for Eddie Nketiah.
4. Classy Saliba
The return of William Saliba, meanwhile, has given Arsenal interesting new possibilities, as he was once again very solid and reads the game so well. Ben White started at right back – with Takehiro Tomiyasu out – alongside Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre back.
That’s one way of getting all three in the team. White has been used at right back by Arteta before, and his inclusion allowed Arsenal to occasionally switch to a back three with the ball. Saliba looked classy once more – his pace and positioning will be a real asset.
“The way we played, the intensity we showed, the way we were trying to show who we are as a team. But at the same time, it’s just a test match,” Arteta said at his post-match press conference.
“Don’t get carried away. There are still a lot of things that we have to get better at and do better.
“But I think it’s good to get some momentum, finish the tour in the right way, give some enjoyment to our fans and everybody that’s been contributing to make this tour happen. Now it’s time to go back to London, to focus and keep making improvements and steps forward.”
Nonny
Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea
Awesome. I’m so excited for the PL too start. Today was very encouraging
What hasn’t been said yet is our tactics in which MA has been questioned about.
I feel it was that which made this game look so easy , plus we looked like we wanted it more.
So it’s looking good and let’s hope it keeps up.
The early signs are very good and we need to take this momentum to Sevilla and then at Palace . My concern in this team is do we get enough goals from Martenelli and Odegurad to complement Jesus and Saka . My 2nd concern is Partey’s injury . We do not have good cover in that position.
I am looking at Spurs and they also have a pretty good window . May be little bit bette than us at the moment . But signing Telemann would change that equation
At the moment it looks like Spurs 3rd and we get the 4th at the expense of Chelsea
@sunny
Eh. How do you work that out? You know all the results?
I think he has a prophetic gift admin. 😉
Far too early to suggest such. We have to see how the Europa league Thursday games followed by short rest before PL games affects the squad.
Also, has the mentality improved, or are they weak and capitulate too easy like last year.
Waiting to see them step up and grab a game by the scruff, or to snuff out opponents momentum late in games.
Chemistry and cohesion looks good, hopefully we have improved against a low block.
Agree with all four points.
Personally feel like Jesus could prove to be one of our best signings for the Emirates era.
Edu said we’re yet to see the best of GJ in the EPL, and the player himself said he’s playing with much more happiness now, and that his mom called him to tell him so.
When then comes from a mother, you know definitely she’s seen some huge upliftment in her son.
Aside that, he got disrespected a lot by our fans saying we paid a huge sum for a striker who couldn’t make it into City’s 1st eleven.
All these came from fans who know Pep to be a mad man when it comes to tactics and how the man is always switching things and deploying weird tactics and line ups. (Worked for him so far though.)
It’s also mental how people used to say City’s B team can challenge for the league and will walk into most teams, but the moment Arsenal started signing them, they are suddenly branded average players and City’s rejects, even by our own fans. Well anybody knows if City have more rejects for us to take? People ignore the fact that City’s team was filled with mad quality all over the place so it’s hard to be a standout player in that squad. It’s easily to be overshadowed.
More City reject? Is Bernando Silva available? De Bruyne? Waiter, I’ll take two or three more rejects please.
Finally it’s mental how much different Jesus will be here. Under a different team where he’s allowed to be more flexible and express himself with that Brazilian flair we all know of.
A free Jesus is already looking like the perfect complete striker in every game he’s played so far.
Long may it continue.
May this squad continue to grow with the manager.. lastly, it’s gonna be scary, but not for us ☣️♨️♨️♨️☣️
The season hasn’t started yet @ Sunny you have placed spurs 3rd.
Good analysis but glaringly xhaka who was probably (being kind it was obvious) motm gets no mention. Biases and agendas run deep with people in general and with xhaka it can’t be clearer. Even when motm he gets no mention, moment he missteps slightly headlines everywhere.
Waited for someone to point this out.
KM in the two previous articles still took shots at Xhaka.
I’ve come to accept he’s one of those players people will never appreciate no matter how much he improves.
Let’s all pretend the Xhaka of the last 2 years is still the same Xhaka that was terrible, and the delusional thing is Tielemans isn’t better than him.
Tielemans scores from long shots, Xhaka used to, I don’t know wtf asked him to stop taking those outside shots of his.
Except the player will be a massive upgrade on him, (Savic or the likes of Thiago)
he’ll remain here and will start games, and I’m here for the moaning and tears that will follow it from people who will never appreciate what he brings and does to this team. 🤡🤡🤡
Not taking anything away from the result because we looked very good and maybe apart from the full backs positions that will probably be our staring line up next Friday ,but it was a game where there was no pressure and it was just a warm up for what’s to come next week .
I’ll start getting excited if we do that in the league against Chelsea .
So the real pressure starts next week ,highest spenders in Europe for a second year running 350 million spent in Arteta la time here so there shouldnt be any more excuses (we must have ran out of them by now )I still think that we will fall short of top 4 and if we do then that should be seen as a massive failure because we can’t say money hasn’t been made available ,time for Arteta to start earning his 8.8 salary .
Still the 5th most expensive squad in the league. The cost of your squad not your summer spending will always be the measure of expectations. If we can improve our sales ala Liverpool then we might bridge the gap but the gap is still there, no matter how people try to manipulate the figures.
So we should expect to get 5th then going by your logic ,gotcha.
Technically yes but man utd are above us in squad expense and have been poorly managed so I think 4th is a reasonable target. Just pointing out that the squad is not the most expensive in Europe it’s 5th in the league which was the point you were making so entirely relevant.
As fans we overreact a lot, those of you that came up with different negative assumptions without a clue about the situation- Saliba and Mikel, you can all see how the decision has paid off big.
If he had stayed with us their is no guarantee he would reach this level because we can’t rely solely on him
Exactly!
All the ridiculous moaning about his “mistreatment” being sent out on loan once (other than the contractual loan-back) – instead of noticing that the loan worked exactly as intended, turning him into an excellent player.