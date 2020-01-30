Four youngsters who proved they are Arsenal quality against Bournemouth

Four players who did well to lay a permanent claim to a shirt after the Bournemouth game. by Lagos Gooner

Hi Arsenal family; hope you all are having a nice day already? Today, I quickly want to talk about four players who played against Bournemouth in the FA cup, who can proudly lay claim to a starting shirt. Even if we feel we have better players than these players I would mention, I still feel they should be given every opportunity to play more games, this season.

Bukayo Saka: Against Bournemouth, Bukayo was a sensation. Scoring a goal and assisting another against a premiership giant like Bournemouth is no small feat. He controlled the left back and bombed forward to add to our goal threat with ease. He was tireless and together with Martinelli, he terrorized the Bournemouth’s defence. I have been hearing stories about how Tierney would displace Saka once he is back from injury, well I am not the coach of Arsenal but if I was the coach, I wouldn’t allow Tierney just stroll into the team; he has to show me why he deserves to play. Tierney may not really show us the stuff he is made of this season because of the injuries he is struggling with, so Saka may play regularly until the end of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli: I don’t want to be sounding like a broken record but I don’t see why Martinelli won’t be playing regularly until the end of this season, at least. He is everything you need in an Arsenal player and he plays with so much determination, not seen in most young football prodigies. Against Bournemouth, he didn’t score a goal but his overall contribution was spot on! This young lad has done everything to deserve a starting spot, even if it means keeping Lacazette on the bench (I have nothing against Lacazette but he is not on form at the moment and needs to be rested).

Eddie Nketiah: After a brief loan spell at Leeds United, our young goal machine is back, and if we are to believe the coach, he has a role to play this season. He scored a sweet goal against Bournemouth and would have enhanced his reputation with that goal. If not for the presence of three better goal scorers in Arsenal, Nketiah has everything needed to start games for Arsenal and score goals too.

Joe Willock: Joe Willock has had an on and off season so far but his display against Bournemouth, was pretty excellent. He has been in the first team of recent and may likely play more first team football if he keeps up his excellent displays.

That’s all friends! What do you think?

We are Arsenal and we are proud!

Sylvester Kwentua