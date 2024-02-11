Fox, Lacasse & D’Angelo available for Arsenal v Man City Women’s FA Cup clash, but not Conti Cup QF

Arsenal Women face Manchester City in a Women’s FA Cup clash on Sunday 11th February, and the Gunners, though it’s a league cup fixture, should be keen to bring their A-game to crush one of their main WSL title rivals, Manchester City, for the third time in a row, having defeated them 2-1 in the previous two games.

Whatever they do, the Gunners must field their strongest lineup, which, to be honest, Jonas Eidevall cannot field without Emily Fox.

Emily Fox has been a delight to watch in Arsenal colours since joining, as a free agent, from North Carolina Courage. She’s given Arsenal’s right wing new life, and her dashes, dribbles, and recovery have “weaponized” Arsenal women. Unfortunately, she will be unavailable for selection for the next few weeks as she goes to feature in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup with her USWNT teammates. That being said, Gooners are fortunate to be able to enjoy her services this weekend before she leaves. She could be their secret weapon against Manchester City.

Like us. According to what Jonas Eidevall implied in his Friday press conference, he’s happy Fox is set to remain with the team for one more game before she temporarily leaves on international duty.

“What’s been said about the US players is that they’re all going to be treated the same. They’ve been requested to travel in accordance with the FIFA regulations, which would be after our game against Manchester City. That’s what’s going to happen with Emily Fox and what we think is going to happen with the other US players as well.”

In case you haven’t heard, aside from Fox, Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse are also expected to link up with their Canadian national squad, as they compete in the Gold Cup.

So we’ll have Fox, Lacasse & D’Angelo available against Manchester City, but none will be available for Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup QF tie against London City Lionesses. They would have been available had the Conti Cup match not been postponed last week.

A couple of season-defining games on Sunday & Wednesday Gooners – how do you think we’ll fair? We simply MUST WIN both, in my opinion..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….