“Foxy is always working hard.” Renee Slegers on USWNT star & Arsenal Women full-back Emily Fox

Emily Fox, who joined our Gunner Women in January 2024, has been a formidable presence in Arsenal’s colours. Last week, she delivered a stellar performance as Arsenal defeated Juventus women 4-0. She also had a brilliant perfomance in the North London Derby. Her game in numbers versus Spurs was as follows:

79 minutes

60 touches

36/40 passes

1 key pass

1 assist

1 long ball

1 big chance created

1 shot on target

2/2 dribbles

4/9 ground duels

2 clearances

2 tackles

Sofascore gave her a 7.8 match rating.

Arsenal Women had a tricky start to the season, and they really needed to turn things around. Renee Slegers took over after Jonas Eidevall resigned to stabilize the team; she needed players to step up, and Fox was one of them who did just that.

Undoubtedly, this was the reason the Dutch coach spoke passionately about Fox to the media on Wednesday, during what could have been her final press conference for the Arsenal Women. We assume that Arsenal Women will unveil their new head coach during this November international break, with Renee returning to her assistant role.

Well ahead of the Juve Champions League clash, Renee discussed why Fox was the ideal farewell present for coach Jonas Eidevall and former Arsenal Sporting Director Edu Gasper and why she will continue to thrive at the Emirates Stadium.

The interim Arsenal manager said: “Foxy is always working hard. She’s extremely powerful physically, both with and without the ball. She’s a great defender. She’s been here for a while, so she has built some partnerships with the players around her. Very versatile and a good player to work with.”

Getting Foxy on a free transfer from North Carolina Courage was indeed a stroke of luck.

Fox, alongside Leah Williamson and Steph Catley in Arsenal’s defense, is forming one of the strongest defensive partnerships there is. That defensive combo is now unbreakable.

Arsenal are back in UWCL action again tonight, when they face Juventus at Emirates Stadium. No doubt Emily Fox will be in the thick of things for with our Gunners!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

