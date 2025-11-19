FPL manager urged to buy Arsenal star despite key defensive absentee

As one of the most in-form teams in the world, it is unsurprising that Arsenal players are regularly selected in the majority of Fantasy Premier League squads each week. If managers were allowed to pick eleven players from the same team, many would likely include even more members of the Gunners.

Arsenal continue to work diligently to secure the Premier League title, and FPL managers are reaping the benefits of their consistent performances. Even supporters of rival clubs rely on Arsenal stars to earn points in the game during the weekends. Ahead of their upcoming fixture against Tottenham, managers have been advised to consider a particular Arsenal player to strengthen their FPL line-up.

Arsenal Face a Key North London Derby

The Gunners face one of their most challenging Premier League fixtures in the form of Tottenham. The Lilywhites will be determined to cause problems for Arsenal, seeking to inflict greater damage than Sunderland did before the international break. Mikel Arteta’s side will need to work exceptionally hard to secure a win, while also adapting to the absence of a key defensive player.

Gabriel, who has been instrumental in helping Arsenal maintain several clean sheets this season, will be unavailable for the match. The Brazilian’s partnership with William Saliba has been crucial to the team’s defensive stability, and his absence could present a weakness at the back. Arsenal will need to compensate for this setback while maintaining the performance levels that have made them so dominant in recent weeks.

FPL Recommendation: David Raya

Despite Gabriel’s absence, BBC advice highlights that Fantasy Premier League managers cannot go wrong by selecting David Raya as their goalkeeper. As cited by the BBC, Raya’s performances have been reliable, and he remains a strong option for managers looking to earn points while Arsenal aim to secure another clean sheet. His presence between the posts provides confidence for FPL players, even when the team is missing key defenders.

The North London derby represents a test for both Arsenal and Tottenham, but Raya’s inclusion in Fantasy squads offers a way for managers to capitalise on the Gunners’ form. With strategic player choices, FPL participants can benefit from Arsenal’s continued consistency while navigating the challenges of one of the season’s most competitive fixtures.

