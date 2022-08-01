FPL managers put their trust in Arsenal man after his stunning preseason

Gabriel Jesus’ stunning pre-season form has made him one of the favourites to win this season’s Premier League Golden Boot.
The Brazilian has just joined Mikel Arteta’s side as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, but he never got the privilege of being the main goalscorer at Manchester City.
He will enjoy that at Arsenal, and he has already proven he will thrive with that responsibility at the club.
He scored a hat-trick against Sevilla in his last pre-season match for the Gunners, and that performance has assured Fantasy Premier League managers he is the man of the moment.
The Premier League website reports that the striker is now owned by 70% of managers on the platform, making him the most signed player.
They believe he will take his pre-season form to the league campaign when Arsenal play their first match of 2022/2023 against Crystal Palace this weekend.
Mohamed Salah is behind him, with the Egyptian being owned by just 58 percent of managers.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus is clearly in top shape at the moment, and the Brazilian will bring lots of goals to the Emirates if he stays fit.
With goals also coming from the boots of the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, we will do well this season.
Barring any injury, our first 11 is easily top 3 in the league. I am very confident of that. With any luck, we could even challenge for the trophy. Yes, I believe we are that good. However, where we may likely face challenges is when injuries strike. Lets analyse the positions one after the other.
Gk.. If Leno leaves, I am not too confident about Turner. He may turn out good at the end, though. Good thing is keepers hardly have long term injuries.
CB… I believe with Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Holding and possibly a 5th from the academy, we are adequatly covered in the 2 positions.
RB… I think we are also Ok especially if White is able to cover for Tomi and maybe Cedric with weaker opposition
LB… Zinny is a good competition for Tierney but I wish we could have a good LB in the academy to also rotate with the 2 for weaker oppositions as Zinny may be overplayed because of Tierney’s injury record.
DM… to me, we only have 2 players in this postion – Partey and Elneny. TP has a poor injury record in Arsenal. Elneny may be Ok for weaker oppositions especially in a double pivot but if we consider how important a lone 6 is to our style, I will be looking for a new 6 that can provide good cover for TP or even play along side him in some games while we push TP ahead as a B2B.
CM… We have Ode, Xhaka, Vieira, Lokonga. I wish we saw Vieira play but I believe Lokonga is ready to step up this season. Knowing Partey and Zinny can also cover there, a new buy is not all that important but I won’t say no to it.
LW… Martinelli is good and ESR is adequate cover. Plus Jesus and Nketiah can also play there. So no issues.
RW… Saka. This is a position I think we must strengthen. Pepe is not good enough. Marquinho is not fully ready and Nelson may surprise us this season especially if the players around him are doing very well but still it is too risky.
Striker… GB is world class. Nketiah will also do well this season but getting a cover for the 2 and possibly someone who could also provide competition for Saka will be great.
Assessment of our transfer window so far…
Presently — very encouraging.
New DM — very good
DM + LW/ST — Superb
DM + LW/ST + CM — Excellent
DM + LW/ST + CM + LB — Fantastic
Tickled by your rating of FANTASTIC BEING TWO STEPS HIGHER THAN MERELY SUPERB.
I think you quickly ran out of superlatives, well before finishing and had nowhere left to go.