FPL managers put their trust in Arsenal man after his stunning preseason

Gabriel Jesus’ stunning pre-season form has made him one of the favourites to win this season’s Premier League Golden Boot.

The Brazilian has just joined Mikel Arteta’s side as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, but he never got the privilege of being the main goalscorer at Manchester City.

He will enjoy that at Arsenal, and he has already proven he will thrive with that responsibility at the club.

He scored a hat-trick against Sevilla in his last pre-season match for the Gunners, and that performance has assured Fantasy Premier League managers he is the man of the moment.

The Premier League website reports that the striker is now owned by 70% of managers on the platform, making him the most signed player.

They believe he will take his pre-season form to the league campaign when Arsenal play their first match of 2022/2023 against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Mohamed Salah is behind him, with the Egyptian being owned by just 58 percent of managers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is clearly in top shape at the moment, and the Brazilian will bring lots of goals to the Emirates if he stays fit.

With goals also coming from the boots of the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, we will do well this season.