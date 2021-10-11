FPL managers urged to load up on Aubameyang following his return to form – Here is why

Fantasy Premier League managers have been urged to sign up Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he returns to form.

The Gabon star hasn’t been at his best since the 2019/2020 season and that has affected Arsenal.

But he has netted twice in the Premier League this season, including one striker against Tottenham in the north London derby, and the Premier League believe he is on his way to his best form.

They advised FPL managers on their website to sign the striker as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The report says the Arsenal man ranks second to only Cristiano Ronaldo for goal threats in the last four game-weeks.

Aubameyang has had 13 shots in these game-weeks, and again, only Ronaldo has more with 18 shots.

9 of Auba’s shots have come inside the opponents’ penalty box which shows that the striker is getting into the right position to cause trouble.

When compared to Chelsea’s big-money signing, Lukaku, the report says both strikers have two league goals each in this campaign and have made five key passes each in the last four game-weeks.

However, Lukaku has managed just seven shots during that period.

These stats show Auba is gradually returning to his best form for Arsenal and the club’s fans can now become confident of seeing more goals from him.