FPL managers urged to load up on Tierney as his attacking importance to Arsenal is revealed

Kieran Tierney is one of the most reliable players at Arsenal this season and he is one player that has been delivering returns for Fantasy Premier League managers.

The former Celtic man is solid at the back and also productive when he attacks the opposition.

Ahead of game week 29, the Arsenal man has been selected for review as one player who could be the breakout player in the game week.

The Gunners face West Ham in their next league game and they are tough opponents to face as they bid to gatecrash the top-four party.

Tierney has suffered from injury setbacks in this campaign and he hasn’t been at his brilliant best defensively as the team concedes regularly.

However, he set up Martin Odegaard’s goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham and that is just one reason why he is an important buy.

In the review, the Premier League website detailed that in his last 8 game weeks, he has supplied a goal and 3 assists.

Since game week 25, he has created six chances, the most of any Arsenal player.

He also had four shots in that period, only one less than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.