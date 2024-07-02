France have the best defence at the Euros now Saliba is playing – Is that just a coincidence?

William Saliba’s reputation is on the rise, as more football fans begin to appreciate why we Gooners consider him one of the top defenders in the game. France took on Belgium in the round of 16, and William Saliba once again impressed with a solid 90-minute performance, confidently anchoring the defence in his side’s 1-0 win.

The only thing I can say about the Frenchman is don’t underestimate him; he really showed off his defensive skills by winning 100% of his tackles. In addition to his tackles, his passing accuracy was quite impressive. He managed to complete 64 out of 66 passes, resulting in a remarkable success rate of 97%.

In addition, he made a number of important interventions, such as 4 clearances and 2 interceptions, demonstrating his skill in understanding the game.

Any fan of the game, no matter which Premier League club they support, would definitely agree that Saliba’s performance was outstanding. He didn’t let anyone dribble past him, which only adds to his reputation as a top-class defender.

When we were approaching this tournament, Saliba wasn’t exactly a first-choice centre back for Didier Deschamps’ France. But his brilliance was undeniable; he has won over the French boss, who now undoubtedly depends on him for his top performances.

While Saliba has started for France, they haven’t conceded in open play. Could it just be a coincidence? I really don’t think so; Saliba just exudes world-class, and that’s exactly what he’s turned both the Arsenal and France defence into.

Our ever-present super ferencer could be the reason that France end up with these Euros….

