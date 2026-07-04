France icon wants Saliba to play for Real Madrid

William Saliba has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout his career at Arsenal, with many surprised when he recently committed his future to the Emirates by signing a new contract.

The Spanish giants have long admired the French defender, although they have recently strengthened their defensive options with the signing of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer this summer, which has appeared to reduce their immediate need to pursue Saliba.

Even so, Saliba is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, and interest from Real Madrid is expected to remain a possibility in the long term as he continues to perform at an elite level in the Premier League.

Madrid Interest Remains a Long-Term Possibility

Moves from French players to Real Madrid are a recurring theme in European football, and Saliba is often mentioned among those who could eventually make that step if circumstances change in the future.

Former France international Marcel Desailly has expressed admiration for the Arsenal centre back and believes he has the quality to succeed at the highest level in Spain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Desailly said:

“I hope that William Saliba will one day wear the Real Madrid shirt. He has a contract with Arsenal for the next, I don’t know, four years. But he’s young, so why not? The door is open, and all the best players want to play for Real Madrid at some point in their career. The door is open. But not now. Not now. He’s the best central defender, so things are the way they are today.”

Arsenal Position Remains Strong

Despite ongoing speculation, Saliba remains settled in London and has repeatedly stated his happiness at Arsenal, where he continues to play a central role in their defensive structure.

Arsenal view him as a key part of their long-term project, and his recent contract extension reflects the club’s determination to retain their most important players as they aim to compete for major honours in the coming seasons.