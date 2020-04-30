France set to pressure Premier League and other top European leagues to end their seasons

France is set to pressure England to abandon the idea of resuming the Premier League and end the season early instead.

They have ended the top two divisions in France with PSG declared the winner of Ligue 1 and teams chosen to get relegated or to represent them in Europe based upon their points per game before now.

After the announcement of no sporting event until September, a fresh report from the country via Le Parisian claims that they are looking to pressure England and other top European countries to adopt the same stance.

Italy has been the worst-hit European country, but they haven’t abandoned resuming the season, however, with the reports claiming that the French Sports ministry is talking with their counterparts in England, Spain, Germany and Italy so that they can all unanimously abandon their season, the Premier League could be ended.

Abandoning or voiding the season would be too expensive for England with clubs set to face tough financial problems because of the lack of money that would be missed when games are not played and they cut TV Revenue off.

Arsenal would also be against such a decision as the Gunners would not play in any European competition next season should the season be abandoned and completed by computation as France did.

I find it unlikely that the French will get too much support for this but we will see.