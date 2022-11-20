France set to snub Saliba in their first World Cup game despite his fine club form

Wiliam Saliba was a natural pick for France for the World Cup in Qatar because he has been one of the in-form centre-backs from his country in this campaign.

The Arsenal man has been ever-present in the Gunners team that tops the Premier League table and has reached the latter stages of the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta’s men show they have what it takes to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

The importance of Saliba to their fine form cannot be understated and he is expected to play a key role for his country at the World Cup.

However, SBS reports the defender will not start their first group game against Australia.

The report claims France will field a defence of Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Varane if the Manchester United defender is fit to start.

If he is not, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate will be selected ahead of Saliba, even though he has rarely played this season.

Saliba is one of the finest defenders in Europe, but international football is different from club commitments.

The national team manager faces tough selection choices and has to make the right one because there are a few games to play at the World Cup.

