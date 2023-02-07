Francis Cagigao reveals why Arsenal missed out on Bellingham in 2020

The former Arsenal scout, Francis Cagigao, has discussed how the Gunners missed out on Jude Bellingham before he moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was one of the finest youngsters in England when he first emerged in the Championship and continues to do well at BVB.

When he broke into the Birmingham first team at just 16, he was a sensation and every club wanted to get their hands on the Englishman.

One of them was Arsenal, even though their interest wasn’t very publicised as that of some other clubs.

Cagigao has now revealed the Gunners did want to sign the midfielder, but he was already too expensive for them to purchase.

He said to AS as quoted by 90mins: “I saw him for the first time when he was 16 years old.

“I wanted to sign him for Arsenal, but he was already too expensive.

“He is very good. What is clear is that if a club has paid that amount [€120m] for Enzo [Fernandez], someone is also going to pay for Bellingham.”

Bellingham’s rise was very fast and winning the race for his signature was hard because many clubs were already keen to add him to their group.

The midfielder has proven to be a world-class talent at BVB and we still stand little chance of adding him to our squad.

