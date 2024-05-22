Frank De Boer recommends top Dutch striker to sign for Arsenal

Bologna’s striker, Joshua Zirkzee, has a great incentive to consider a move to Arsenal. Frank de Boer, the former Netherlands manager, believes that the ex-Bayern star should consider a move to Arsenal, despite interest from other clubs.

Even though we already know the Dutch man is talented, he’s still developing. If you watch him, you’ll see that he brings more to the game. However, it will take time for him to become a striker who consistently scores 20 or more goals. This season, he managed to score 11 league goals in 34 games. Being a complete forward might require “some effort” from the 22-year-old.

That said Calciomercato relayed that de Boer faced questions about whether Zirkzee should remain in Serie A or consider a move to the Premier League. The Dutchman suggested that his fellow countryman consider moving to the Premier League, specifically to Arsenal. He elaborated on Arsenal’s ability to trust prospects and be patient with them as to why he believes this move would be ideal.

“I have great respect for Arsenal; they have patience; for example, they had it with Arteta, who didn’t start well. At certain clubs like that, you are already out. And they have played very well in the last two years; Inter also play well,” he said.

“If I have to say someone, I prefer Arsenal, because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence.”

Indeed, Arsenal has a reputation for being patient with their stars, as demonstrated by their signing and integration of Havertz, as well as the patience they had in Arteta’s first years.

But in this case, it ultimately comes down to whether Mikel Arteta has the patience to develop Zirkzee into a top-notch No. 9, who can lead Arsenal to become a title-winning team, or if he prefers a ready-made striker like Alexander Isak.

That said, Zirkzee’s Bologna deal reportedly includes a £34 million release clause, as recently revealed. Arsenal shouldn’t have much trouble securing that deal if they so desire.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.