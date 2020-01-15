Frank Lampard comments leaves Arsenal free to sign top Premier League defender

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opens the door for Arsenal to try to sign defender

Arsenal’s pursuit of a defender has linked them with a move for several top quality defenders in this transfer window.

The links have been coming from inside and outside of England and the Gunners will not lack options when they eventually decide to make a move for a defender.

One defender who has continually been linked with a move to the Emirates has been Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

The former Chelsea youngster was a record signing for the Cherries when he moved from Chelsea and he has more than justified the huge outlay by the club.

The Blues added a buy-back clause to the move that took Ake to Bournemouth and that seems to give Frank Lampard’s side the right to the first refusal on the defender’s next move.

Chelsea has also had their defensive issues this season and the defender has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge.

However, Lampard has claimed that he is happy with his current defenders and appeared to say that the Blues wouldn’t be pursuing a move for the Dutchman.

Lampard said as quoted by Vital Football: “I don’t know how clever it is. It is what it is. Nathan came through here and when he came to Bournemouth he has done fantastically well. He is a Premier League player. The defence we have here I am very happy with.”

His comments may have opened the way for Arsenal to sign the defender who is also wanted by Everton and Tottenham.