Frank Lampard leaps to the defence of one Arsenal player ahead of FA Cup final

David Luiz has been referred to as the weak link at the Arsenal defence as he continues to put in inconsistent performances for the Gunners.

The Brazilian, on a bad day, can frustrate his teammates and contribute significantly to his team losing games, however, when he is on top form like he was against Manchester City recently, he might compete for being the best player in the game.

In the first game of the restart against Man City, his introduction caused problems for Arsenal and he was to blame for the first two goals of the game, with the Gunners going on to lose the game 3-0.

He has had other games that his negative influence has cost Arsenal. However, ahead of their game against his former team, Chelsea, Frank Lampard has come out in defence of his former teammate.

He hailed the defender for his role as he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League in 2012 as teammates before claiming that he pays special attention when he preparing for a game against Arsenal with Luiz in their team.

Asked if he sees Luiz as a weak link in the Arsenal team, Lampard said via the Standard: “I certainly haven’t. I have a real respect for David as a team-mate that I played with in the Champions League we won in 2012. The bond of that group was huge and David was a big personality and a top player within that.

“When I think about preparing for a game against Arsenal with David in the team, I know how good he can be and what an influence he will have on the team. I look at him that way.”