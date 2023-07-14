Frank Lampard tells Arsenal how much he wanted Declan Rice at Chelsea

What a transfer window this has been for the Gunners!

Declan Rice is a “Gunner in waiting”; soon, he will link up with the Arsenal squad in preparations for next season.

There were headlines like “Arteta Gives Guardiola His First Blow Ahead of the 2023–24 Season” after the club convinced West Ham to let him join them for £105 million.

Many people focused on Arsenal’s win over Manchester City for the West Ham midfield engine, but don’t you think it was greater than that?

Frank Lampard’s current statements regarding Rice joining Arsenal have made me see how fortunate Arsenal was in their pursuit of Rice. The PL legend notes that he more than pushed for Chelsea to sign Rice, saying on the Diary of a CEO podcast: “I wanted to bring in Declan Rice. I was like, This kid is going to be the captain of Chelsea for the next 10 years’. It didn’t happen, anyway; it is hard to dissect people’s work.”

In the end, it may appear that Arsenal only beat Manchester City to Rice, but if you look back over the years, many clubs have been interested in the Englishman.

Arsenal beat Man City to Rice and almost every other European club that must have imagined him and fantasised about how he could join and take charge of their “engine room.”

I can’t imagine what a Rice-Havertz-Odegaard midfield will do to other PL teams, can you?

