Frank Leboeuf insists Arsenal star is already a world-class player

Former Chelsea and France star, Frank Leboeuf, has bestowed the title of “world-class player” upon William Saliba. The defender has been in outstanding form since making his debut for the Gunners after spending several seasons out on loan.

Initially, when Mikel Arteta assumed the role of Arsenal’s manager, he did not seem overly impressed with the Frenchman, leading to Saliba being sent out on loan at least twice. However, this decision has proven to be remarkable, as Saliba returned to London as a vastly improved player.

Having represented France at the World Cup and played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s return to the Champions League, Saliba has established himself as one of the key contributors to the team’s success. His consistent performances have earned him a spot as one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates, solidifying his status as a major asset for Arsenal.

Leboeuf said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“I think William Saliba is already one of the world’s best centre-backs, if not the best. When he got injured last season Arsenal lost the title, not much more needs to be said about him than that. He has made some mistakes this season, but who doesn’t?

“He is so strong and I rate him so highly. He should be the first-choice centre-back for France at the Euros this summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been in brilliant form when he plays for us, so it is not a surprise that he is now being considered a world-class talent.

Most top European clubs would be happy if they had the Frenchman in their squad, and we must protect him from being signed by any of them.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…