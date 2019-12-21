Freddie Ljungberg emerges as a managerial target of Swedish giants

Arsenal’s interim boss, Freddie Ljungberg could be back as a head coach sooner than we think.
The former attacker was named Arsenal’s interim boss after they fired Unai Emery, but he will be replaced by the new manager, Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s game against Everton.
He could either be a part of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff or move back to the club’s Under 23s, however, a report from Sportal.se is claiming that a Swedish team wants him as their new manager.
The report claims that Malmo has made contact with Ljungberg about their vacant managerial position. The club has just parted ways with Uwe Rosler formerly of English sides, Wigan and Leeds.
Ljungberg’s only senior managerial role has been his interim job at Arsenal and he has just one win to his CV so far.
Malmo may have to battle with Arsenal to secure his services should Mikel Arteta decide that he wants him to stay.
Ljungberg remains open to staying at Arsenal, but Arteta has not committed to making him a part of his backroom staff as of yet.
Freddie has definitely done his profile a lot of good and there will be job opportunities for him. Whether it will be back in his homeland is uncertain but you have to think it can only be a matter of time before he starts his managerial career in earnest.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would prefer to have Ljungberg in, and around the club if possible. We’ve needed involvement from former players for years, and now we have the likes of Mertesacker, Ljungberg, Arteta, and Edu, at different tiers within the club. I hope we can continue to build on this. Would love to see the likes of Keown, Henry, Bergkamp, Adams, Vieira, Campbell at the club at some point as well, although not in a managerial/head coach role.
Swedish Giants 🙂
Freddie is a club Legend and has been doing great work with the U23
but Arsenal preferred a man 6 years younger who had no managerial experience.
What does that say about what Arsenal think of Freddie as a Manager?
Arsenal believe Freddie does not have the profile for an Arsenal manager.
So should he accept the job with the Swedish “Giants”
No Freddie is way better than that. Freddie should manage in a top league.
Clubs like Southampton Watford Villa Newcastle Westham even Everton
could ditch their managers in the new year if they do not pick up points.
In the summer there will be a slew of clubs looking for Managers.
So just stay cool till after school and coach the U23 with one eye on Managerial jobs.
As much as I want Ljungberg to focus on our youngsters, I would take the offer if I were him. I believe his ambition is to become a manager, unless he is happy to take care of the youngsters
We need people who gladly dedicate themselves to their jobs, not the ones who are disillusioned, work half-heartedly and make gossips in the back. This apply to the players too, who can leave if they are unwilling to give their 100% to the team