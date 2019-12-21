Freddie Ljungberg emerges as a managerial target of Swedish giants

Arsenal’s interim boss, Freddie Ljungberg could be back as a head coach sooner than we think.

The former attacker was named Arsenal’s interim boss after they fired Unai Emery, but he will be replaced by the new manager, Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s game against Everton.

He could either be a part of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff or move back to the club’s Under 23s, however, a report from Sportal.se is claiming that a Swedish team wants him as their new manager.

The report claims that Malmo has made contact with Ljungberg about their vacant managerial position. The club has just parted ways with Uwe Rosler formerly of English sides, Wigan and Leeds.

Ljungberg’s only senior managerial role has been his interim job at Arsenal and he has just one win to his CV so far.

Malmo may have to battle with Arsenal to secure his services should Mikel Arteta decide that he wants him to stay.

Ljungberg remains open to staying at Arsenal, but Arteta has not committed to making him a part of his backroom staff as of yet.

Freddie has definitely done his profile a lot of good and there will be job opportunities for him. Whether it will be back in his homeland is uncertain but you have to think it can only be a matter of time before he starts his managerial career in earnest.