Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg gives his honest opinion on Kai Havertz

Freddie Ljungberg speaks on Kai Havertz

The Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has recently come out to speak about Kai Havertz and how the media and some fans have got him all wrong. The Ex-Arsenal winger who spent a massive 9 years at the club under legendary manager Arsene Wenger, earning 216 appearances for the Gunner’s in his time in London and knows all about winning trophies in the red and the white. Also spending some time as u21s coach and interim manager at the club, he knows all about talent and has backed Kai Havertz to be an important player for this Arsenal team.

Ljungberg says he has been impressed with the midfielder/attacker since joining Arsenal and especially with his performance against Sheffield United when we demolished them 6-0. Saying this “He played well,” Ljungberg said (via HITC). “He is important for Arsenal – I think he has a great left foot. I don’t care what people say; is Havertz a success or not a success. His technical ability is great.”

“When he is calm like this (going through on goal against Sheffield United), he just buries them. He hits it cleanly, calmly and it was a great goal.”

And I couldn’t agree more. Havertz has quickly become a vital part of Arteta’s team and set up and has showed that doubting him was a mistake. Coming from cross town rivals Chelsea, was always going to be difficult but he seems to have been able to settle in well and the Big German looks to have found his feet, especially in the second half of the season.

He’s a player I doubted myself and thought it might be a huge waste of money when I personally thought we needed to strengthen the team in other areas ,but Arteta and the recruitment team seem to have struck gold and he’s now hitting an incredible run of form, scoring 3 goals in the last 3 Premier League games and also picking up two assists in the last 2.

He’s a lot better than most people would have expected and with the right guidance from Arteta and his staff, he seems to have found his best form and is working really well within this Arsenal set up. With a lot of important games to come, we will need someone who is as versatile and good as he is and has only managed to strengthen our side for the better.

We as Arsenal fans will hope that he continues this form and can maybe give us the edge we need to go all the way in both the Premier League and The Champions League this season, with a wealth of experience in both, he does feel like the perfect signing.

Daisy Mae

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…