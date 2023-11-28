Freddie Ljungberg optimistic about Arsenal’s title chances but has some doubts

Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg has commented on the team’s chances of competing for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are currently on a fine run of form and sit at the top of the Premier League table this week.

Mikel Arteta’s side came close to winning the title last season and is determined to secure it this term. They have emerged as one of the teams to watch, although Liverpool and Manchester City also pose serious challenges for the championship.

While City is considered the overwhelming favourite to win the league, Arsenal is showcasing its strength and proving to be a team capable of challenging them for the title.

Speaking about their chances of winning the league, Ljungberg said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think definitely they’re ready to challenge for the title.

‘But the stats here are quite telling and I don’t think they work in their favour.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good term and are in a position to win the title if we stay focused and keep winning.

However, City is still one of the strongest clubs in the world and we have so much work to do to win the competition ahead of them.

