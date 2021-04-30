Freddie Ljungberg ‘proud of Arsenal fans’ protesting

Freddie Ljungberg has defended the character of Josh Kroenke, but admits his pride in the spirit shown by Arsenal fans of late.

The Gunners announced that they were one of the 12 founding clubs of a new competition called the European Super League recently, but the details of this new competition did not ring true with Arsenal’s fanbase, nor with a number of fans around Europe.

While the club agreed to withdraw from the new competition along with the majority of the other clubs, fans remain displeased with the owners attempts to undermine the club, it’s fans and the entire footballing hierarchy.

Freddie LJungberg admits that he is proud of the the way that Arsenal’s fans came together to share their grievances, and believes they have every right to be unhappy with the decisions and feeling around the club at present.

Speaking to BT Sport(via DailySport), he said: “I must say I’ve spoken to Josh [Kroenke] a few times, he’s a very nice man.

“What I saw, I was proud of Arsenal fans when they came out in force. They’re very annoyed at claiming we’ve got some God divine right to play in a competition we’re not good enough to be in right now, but we should be able to get in and out of it.

“I think as well, we’re tenth in the league at the moment. No Arsenal fan will be happy with that. There’s a lot of emotions going around the club.”

Can you name any positive steps that the Kroenke’s have taken since joining the club, or do you have any ideas on how they could repair the fans faith in them to do right by Arsenal FC?

Patrick