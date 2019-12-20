Freddie Ljungberg reveals his future plans following Mikel Arteta appointment

Freddie Ljungberg has given a huge hint over his future at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has been announced as the new Arsenal manager taking over from interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.

The Spaniard has been given a three and half years deal and will officially begin work after the club’s game against Everton this weekend.

Freddie Ljungberg has been the club’s interim manager since they fired Unai Emery and he is set to leave the role after the Everton game, but he has revealed that he would still be very much around.

The Swede took time out to Tweet that he would remain at Arsenal and assist Arteta as a member of his backroom staff.

The message from me is still the same, get behind us and support the team! It’s been an honour to have helped the club I love for the last few weeks and I am excited to work with @m8arteta and his staff moving forwards pic.twitter.com/rj6xTrcLuV — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 20, 2019

Ljungberg has been helping Arsenal’s youngsters move into the first team, but he seems to be hinting at a more important role under Arteta.

Arteta however, refused to commit to making Ljungberg a key member of his backroom staff.

When asked his opinion on Ljungberg’s Tweet, he simply said:

“I will sit down and have a coffee with him first,”