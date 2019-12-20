Freddie Ljungberg reveals his future plans following Mikel Arteta appointment

Freddie Ljungberg has given a huge hint over his future at Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta has been announced as the new Arsenal manager taking over from interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.
The Spaniard has been given a three and half years deal and will officially begin work after the club’s game against Everton this weekend.
Freddie Ljungberg has been the club’s interim manager since they fired Unai Emery and he is set to leave the role after the Everton game, but he has revealed that he would still be very much around.
The Swede took time out to Tweet that he would remain at Arsenal and assist Arteta as a member of his backroom staff.
The message from me is still the same, get behind us and support the team! It’s been an honour to have helped the club I love for the last few weeks and I am excited to work with @m8arteta and his staff moving forwards pic.twitter.com/rj6xTrcLuV
— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 20, 2019
Ljungberg has been helping Arsenal’s youngsters move into the first team, but he seems to be hinting at a more important role under Arteta.
Arteta however, refused to commit to making Ljungberg a key member of his backroom staff.
When asked his opinion on Ljungberg’s Tweet, he simply said:
“I will sit down and have a coffee with him first,”
I hope Ljungberg can focus on improving our young English players after the Everton match
They have a lot of potential, but they need dedicated coaches to monitor their progress on daily basis
What about including ALL of our youngsters gotanidea, don’t they ALL have potential and need dedicated coaches monitoring their progress on a daily basis?
I just remember the ones who got promoted. Such as Smith-Rowe, Nelson and Saka, who happen to be English
Thought Saka was a Nigerian
The Management game is ruthless.
Freddie is 43 now 6 years older than Arteta.
Surely the fact that Arteta got the job with no managerial experience
has taught Freddie that nice guys get left behind.
Emery missed top 4 by 1 point and made the EL final but got sacked in 6th = place.
If Freddie wants to manage its not happening at Arsenal.
The club turned him down for some one 6 years younger with no managerial experience.
So if Freddie really desires to be Manager/Head Coach he has to leave.
Only tough guys survive management.
Mourinho gets a new club,fat salary,has one good season, leaves and then starts gain.
Ancelotti is doing the rounds again.
Freddie is being professional by speaking about loyalty.
But if Arteta does not offer him a significant role Freddie has every right to move on.
But what role is there?
Freddie is better than U23 coach besides he has done that already.
Assistant manager? Like Steve Bould? Freddies better than that.
Move on Freddie your ready to manage.
Ljungberg has to gain some experiences at smaller clubs first, like what Solskjaer did
Arteta got lucky because he just worked closely with Guardiola, one of the best managers under 50 years of age
I love this comment from Arteta in an interview today, “I have my ideas that I would like to keep for myself. I have to corroborate
myself when I see them act and behave. thanks
“I want to do things my way by convincing them that this is the right
way. I want people who are comfortable with what I’m asking them to
do.
“I want people who deliver passion and energy to the football club.
Anybody who doesn’t buy into it is not good enough for this club and
culture.
“I need to understand how they’re feeling, what they’re lacking. If I
reach that point I can help them, they will trust me and follow me.”
So there You have it… He’s not a yes man… He also said Pep taught him how to be ruthless… I guess the lazy player are in for the hammer.
Luckyville, a great statement that we, as fans, must hold him to over the coming three and a half seasons.
I believe he will be a terrific coach/manager for us and WHOEVER he identifies as not being the player he wants at the club, he will have my support – let’s just give him time to make his own decisions…they will be correct!!!
I will have no time for any arsenal fan on here if they can’t get behind the team and manager now. We have to give it till the end of season at least, can’t be doing with any negative shite or people thinking they have a point to make which brings things down. You don’t have a point you just have a negative opinion
Every manager comes in with “vision” and great long term plans.
Yet in the football league the average management stay is 2.5 years.
What managers say half an hour after they are sacked is more revealing.
Most drive out in their cars with the windows wound up.
That about says it all.
Passion, energy, commitment, pride.
Yes we have heard it a million times before.
It all comes down to results.