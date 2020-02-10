Free agency market could provide Arsenal with quality players next summer

Arsenal may have to look for cheap options in the transfer market but there is still quality to be had.
Arsenal will be doing more business in the transfer window next summer and just as there will be outgoings, there is expected to be an inflow of players into the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta showed little about what his transfer plans are when he signed just two defenders in the last transfer window, however, he will be making signings for sure next summer.
Although Arsenal will no doubt offer Arteta a decent transfer kitty to overhaul his team, I believe that the sky-high prices that players cost nowadays mean that whatever the budget is will probably not be enough.
With that in mind, I expect the Gunners to explore the free agency market and I am convinced that they will find value there.
The likes of Adam Lallana, Edison Cavani, Dries Mertens, among others, will be free agents at the end of this season.
They are certain to be chased by some of Europe’s best teams and their wage demand are likely to be huge because of the demands for their signature, but they represent some of the best business that will be done.
The above named players are not the only players who would be valuable free agents.
Arsenal scouts just have to look around Europe and run through players whose contract would be up in the summer and help Arteta sign a few quality ones.
There will also be an abundance of players entering the final twelve months of their contracts and that is another area that the club can explore for top quality players at bargain prices.
An article by Jacob B
Blase matuidi! Could be the midfield force we’ve desperately needed for a decade. He’s 32 which may be a turn off for some; however, I find it a positive. He’s ready to make an impact now, proven winner and would fill the need until a younger long term option is ready. Forget the rest of the free options.
If we can be smart like juve and sign some younger players in their final years and sell them next year like they have done with Ramsey.
Unless we sell lacca or auba no point in getting cavan
Mertens on the other hand is a good utility player and worth while
Meunier of PSG, RB. We must sign him! Will provide healthy competition for Bellerin.
Santi Cazorla of Villarreal. Playing a tremendous season. Needs no introduction really! Could sign for us for 1 season and if he does well, could stay longer.
Maybe Dries Mertens if we won’t be succesful at replacing Auba and Laca.
You name the 3 previously named everywhere but add no others because you dont know. A pointless article with misleading headline for clicks