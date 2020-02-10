Free agency market could provide Arsenal with quality players next summer

Arsenal may have to look for cheap options in the transfer market but there is still quality to be had.

Arsenal will be doing more business in the transfer window next summer and just as there will be outgoings, there is expected to be an inflow of players into the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta showed little about what his transfer plans are when he signed just two defenders in the last transfer window, however, he will be making signings for sure next summer.

Although Arsenal will no doubt offer Arteta a decent transfer kitty to overhaul his team, I believe that the sky-high prices that players cost nowadays mean that whatever the budget is will probably not be enough.

With that in mind, I expect the Gunners to explore the free agency market and I am convinced that they will find value there.

The likes of Adam Lallana, Edison Cavani, Dries Mertens, among others, will be free agents at the end of this season.

They are certain to be chased by some of Europe’s best teams and their wage demand are likely to be huge because of the demands for their signature, but they represent some of the best business that will be done.

The above named players are not the only players who would be valuable free agents.

Arsenal scouts just have to look around Europe and run through players whose contract would be up in the summer and help Arteta sign a few quality ones.

There will also be an abundance of players entering the final twelve months of their contracts and that is another area that the club can explore for top quality players at bargain prices.

An article by Jacob B