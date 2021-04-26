Free-scoring striker admits interest in Arsenal move

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has talked up a potential move to Arsenal, admitting a strong fondness of the club.

The Nigeria international has been on fire this season, scoring 31 goals in his 36 appearances in all competitions, attracting interest in his signature.

Belgian outlet Sporza interviewed the 26 year-old to ask where he saw himself playing next season, and while he wouldn’t declare he was to move on from his current club, he did admit that Arsenal was a club that he has followed for much of his life.

“I really like Arsenal,” he told Sporza(via Sport Witness). “(Emmanuel) Adebayor is one of the players I have admired the most.

“I was a really big fan of him and (Nwankwo) Kanu. I really love watching Arsenal.”

The attacking positions is one that we are currently strongly linked with adding to this summer. Alexandre Lacazette will be entering the final 12 months of his playing contract, which leaves his future uncertain, while some circles may even believe that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club.

The club captain was dropped for supposed lateness when his side took on Tottenham in the North London derby, and he wasn’t seen to be happy after the final whistle.

Should they look to replace one of the above, Onuachu could well be an option this summer.

Patrick