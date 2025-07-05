‘Free to go’ Enzo Maresca makes transfer admission regarding Arsenal target

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has responded to the transfer speculation surrounding Noni Madueke. The English winger has been heavily linked with a move away amidst the uncertainty regarding his future. Arsenal are credited with genuine interest and have already made exploratory contact with the player’s representatives. Chelsea are looking to keep hold of the versatile forward, but he is by no means untouchable. These thoughts were echoed by Enzo Maresca after Chelsea’s Club World Cup win against Palmeiras. Noni Madueke came off the bench in the quarter-final win as they progressed to the semi-finals.

Maresca opens the door

When asked about the latest on Noni Madueke’s future after the game, the Italian said (via Football London):

“Noni has been very important for us during this season. Today, again, he has been important. But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us,” he continued. “The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. It is not for Noni, it is for all the players we have. But again, Noni has been very good during the season and very good tonight.”

These comments will come as a boost to the Gunners. Their chances of landing the wide man could significantly increase if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge. The Englishman enjoyed a fairly successful campaign with the Blues, featuring prominently throughout and making 15 goal contributions, which earned him an England call-up. Despite his involvement, it is important to note that he lost his spot on the right flank due to the brilliance of Pedro Neto. The arrivals of Estevao and Jamie Gittens could also push him towards the exit as he faces increasing competition in West London.

Arsenal watching closely

The Gunners are aiming to provide cover and strong competition for Bukayo Saka. Noni Madueke is viewed as the right profile for that role, but whether the club makes a strong push remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca’s comments will serve as encouragement as Arsenal continue to scour the market.

Is a move for Madueke a good idea Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…