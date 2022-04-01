French and Spanish giants set sights on Arsenal forward’s signature

Lyon and Barcelona are claimed to be ready to move to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.

The Frenchman is into the final months of his current deal in north London, and could well be on the move for nothing come the close-season.

Laca is currently operating as our first-choice option in the striker role however, as well as being trusted to lead our side as club captain following the debacle surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which saw him stripped of the armband late into 2021.

Depite the prominent role in the side, Lacazette remains on course to leave for nothing however, unless an agreement can be found before the end of the season, and two clubs are now said to be eyeing his potential signature.

One of the options is to play alongside his former team-mate Auba at Barcelona, with new manager Xavi claimed to have shown a liking for Premier League stars, with Adama Traore and Ferran Torres also having transferred to the Camp Nou in the winter, while he could well consider a return to his former club in Lyon also, CaughtOffside cites Sport in reporting.

I really cannot figure out if the club has any intention to extend his playing contract at the Emirates or not. The fact that the manager seems coy on the situation tells me that he would quite happily see Laca go, but his performances since the departure of Auba cannot be discounted either. It’s a tricky one, but I would hope that Alex would stay on and challenge a new signing going into the new term, which would also allow a settling in period for our new arrival.

Do you think Laca is more likely to stay or go this summer?

Patrick