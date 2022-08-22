French club holds more talks with Arsenal man over a potential transfer

Arsenal has remained hopeful they will offload Nicolas Pepe in this transfer window, and Nice is pushing to make that happen.

The Ivorian has been a flop in the Premier League since he moved to the Emirates.

In the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta has tried to help him get to his best levels, but he is just not good enough and has to leave.

The Gunners are doing very well without him on their team, and there is little need for him to stay.

A report on The Daily Mail claims Nice has held further talks with the winger’s entourage regarding a transfer to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the rest of this campaign.

Arsenal would prefer to offload the £72million record buy permanently, but there are no clubs willing to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has no place in our current squad, and he is blocking us from signing a new and better winger as long as he remains in the group.

We need to offload him, and soon enough. Hopefully, Nice’s interest is genuine. If it is, we must help them make the transfer happen, even if it means paying some of his salary.

