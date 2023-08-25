French club is now much closer to signing Arsenal youngster

AS Monaco is feeling confident that the acquisition of Folarin Balogun from Arsenal is within grasp, requiring only a few procedural steps to finalise.

Over the past few weeks, the French club has been actively pursuing Balogun’s addition to their squad, especially after he communicated to Arsenal his intention not to depart on a loan basis.

While Inter Milan initially displayed genuine interest in securing his services, negotiations with Arsenal to secure his transfer to their squad proved unfruitful. Inter subsequently withdrew from the pursuit. However, Monaco has persevered in their pursuit and seems poised to reap the rewards of their persistence as Balogun is anticipated to make the move to France.

As per a recent report on SportWitness, Monaco’s most recent offer to Arsenal has positioned them close to securing the agreement for his signature. This progress has bolstered Monaco’s belief that they are on the verge of finalising the deal and ultimately securing Balogun’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Balogun transfer saga has been on for all of this summer, and it is good that it is now over.

The striker has earned the right to play often and Arsenal will not give him the chance to enjoy that, so it is good that the club has decided to offload him.

Hopefully, there will be no late compilation in the deal and he will leave soon.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses and breaks down his in-depth analysis of Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and what we can expect against Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…