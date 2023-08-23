French club making progress in talks to sign Arsenal man

AS Monaco is reportedly making significant headway in their efforts to secure the services of Folarin Balogun in the current transfer window, as the young attacker edges closer to an exit from Arsenal.

Balogun’s departure from the Emirates Stadium seems imminent, especially after Arsenal placed him on the transfer list subsequent to his loan spell at Reims during the previous season.

With Arsenal having ample attacking options at their disposal, the club is seemingly content to part ways with Balogun, but they are aiming to secure a satisfactory transfer fee before his departure.

Despite having a previous offer rejected, AS Monaco remains determined to secure Balogun’s signature and has continued negotiations with Arsenal.

According to a report from Sport Witness, AS Monaco is actively engaged in ongoing talks with Arsenal over the acquisition of Balogun, and they are resolute in their desire to secure his services.

Confidence is reportedly growing within AS Monaco that the discussions are progressing positively, signalling that the Ligue 1 club is making strides towards adding Balogun to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is unwanted at the Emirates and we need to do our best to offload him in this transfer window, otherwise his market value will drop significantly.

If the American stays on our bench for one full season, he will lose momentum and clubs will not appear to sign him as much as the case is now.