French club not thinking of keeping Arsenal loanee

Nuno Tavares has been one of the high-scoring defenders in Europe this season and seems to have a good campaign at Olympique Marseille.

However, the defender still struggles at the back, which is one reason Arsenal sent him out on loan to continue his development.

OM has used him as one of their regulars, but Tavares hasn’t developed much in defence, which has been an issue for the club.

The Portugal U21 international is now set to return to Arsenal. A report on Sport Witness claims the defender cannot return to the French club on loan for another season because of his contract situation at Arsenal and OM has no intention of permanently adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has had a relatively good spell in France, but the areas of his game that needs to get better are still not so good.

He could use the next few months to improve defensively, or he probably should switch to becoming a winger, which will hand him the attacking freedom he loves to enjoy in matches.

If he does not improve defensively, he will still struggle to earn a place back at Arsenal by next season when he is back in training with the club.

